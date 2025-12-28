Two Roommates Make Plans To See A Film Together, But Another Roommate Thinks She Should’ve Been Invited Too

Imagine living in a house with three other people while you’re going to college.

If one of those roommates suggested going to see a movie, would you go just the two of you or would you invite the other roommates as well?

In this story, two roommates choose the first option and really didn’t think it was a big deal.

However, one of their other roommates disagrees and is really upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not inviting my housemates to the cinema? I have been living with Jenny & Sally for almost three years and we have a new housemate this year called Polly. However, we have all been friends really since the first year that me, Jenny and Sally moved in together. Polly wasn’t able to move in until this year. I was kind of happy she was but I wasn’t sure.

Me, Jenny & Sally had this set dynamic that I didn’t want changing.

A simple suggestion turned into roommate drama.

Polly moved in and it was all fine for months but then one day, when we were on a walk, she asked if I wanted to go and see this movie in the cinema as a fun thing to do on a weekend. I said ‘yeah sure’ as I thought it would be fun and I did really want to see the film. Then, Jenny found out one day and was angry at me for not thinking of inviting her & Sally to come along too.

Jenny clearly has FOMO.

I did tell her that it was Polly who asked me and made this plan. But Jenny said that I should have at least suggested to Polly that they both should come too. I know that they have both said previously that they didn’t want to even see that film. I tried to talk about it but Jenny & Sally aren’t really talking to me. I don’t know what happened… Am I a jerk?????

Jenny is overreacting. There isn’t some unwritten rule where all roommates have to hang out together all the time. She clearly feels left out, but that’s a her problem.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person doesn’t think they needed to invite Jenny or Sally.

I hope they’re not a cult!

Here’s another person who thinks they did nothing wrong.

This person shares their opinion on friend groups.

But this person would’ve invited everyone.

Her roommate is making a big deal about nothing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.