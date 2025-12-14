Two Travelers Pretended To Be Vloggers On A Flight So No One Would Take The Middle Seat Between Them

Now, this isn’t bad!

A woman named Alyssa posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she and her friend managed to leave a seat open between them on a Southwest Airlines flight…by pretending to be vloggers.

The text overlay on Alyssa’s video reads, “On a Southwest flight trying to avoid someone in the middle seat so you pretend to be vloggers.”

Alyssa and her friend had quite a strategy here: they figured that if another passenger saw them vlogging, they’d rather sit elsewhere than between the two of them.

Alyssa said, “This is our podcast and we’re gonna vlog the entire flight. It’s so fun. Yeah, we can’t wait. Yeah, you wanna be on camera? You can sit right here you can be in the middle.”

Hey, it worked!

This isn’t a bad idea…

Here’s the video.

@alyssarafael when we landed one if the flight attendants asked for a photo with us haha ♬ original sound – Alyssa Rafael

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared how they do it.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

You gotta give it to them…

This is a pretty good idea!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.