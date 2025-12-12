Uncle Likes To Play Video Games With His Nephew, But When His Sister’s Boyfriend Tries To Stop Them, The Uncle And Nephew Go Shopping

Imagine sharing a fun hobby with your nephew.

If someone tried to stop you from sharing this hobby together, would you accept it and find something else to do, or would you find a workaround that would make the hobby easier to do than ever and annoy the person who tried to stop you?

In this story, one cool uncle chooses the second option, and he has to be uncle of the year after what he did for his nephew!

Let’s read the whole story.

Nephew got a pretty awesome setup because of his mom’s boyfriend I (33M)went to visit my sister (38F) and nephew (13M) for 2 weeks. My nephew and I are really big gamers though we are into different games. He loves playing Fortnite with me while I enjoy things like OW2, Warframe, etc. We were playing Fortnite and he was laughing hysterically because I cant build quickly at all. Just cant do it no matter how much he tries to help and teach me

The game ended abruptly.

“Uncle! Hit this button then that then that then that over and over to build a ramp!”. My sister’s boyfriend (39M, been together like 1 year) comes in and not yells but raises his voice about my nephew using his controller. Mind you its normally ok but randomly its not today. Snatches the controller from him and the game pretty much ends because we cant play together.

It was a fairly easy problem to solve.

Here’s the thing about me, Im not a petty person but the look in my nephews eyes hit me hard. I am not a physical altercation person but one that will use my resources to get even. I tell my sister im taking the nephew for an hour to go out. We go to Gamestop and I buy 2 controllers then head back.

Yet another easy problem to solve.

We start playing and the boyfriend throws another fit. I just show him the receipt and tell him they are my controllers, not his. The man child boyfriend then says well its his PS4. We leave again to head to Gamestop. I buy him a new PS4 and we head back. Set it up and start playing.

Seriously? The boyfriend is being pretty ridiculous.

Man child once again has a fit, receipts shown and he says well its his TV and games. I am annoyed beyond belief at this point because its not that serious. I don’t want to spend this kind of money but this is my only nephew and this man is being childish over this. I pull my sister aside and tell her my nephew and I will be gone early tomorrow for half the day. She says its fine as I knew she would.

He really hooked his nephew up!

Next morning we go to Gamestop and I get him a ton of games (I say ton but it was like 10 games), 2 extra controllers, a VR thing for it and then got him a 42″ TV from Walmart and a TV stand. Get it all back to my sister’s house and set it up in the den. Boyfriend arrives later in the day and tries to start something but my lovely sister points out I bought it all and that she pays the internet so he cant say anything about it anymore.

The boyfriend was fuming!

Yall…this man child spent 4 HOURS. HOURS. Sitting in the corner of the living room fuming. Like full on scowl for 4 hours. I was loving it since i could see him from where i was sitting, nephew was oblivious, sister had to keep hiding her smirk. He was mad as hell that his girlfriends brother spent all this money just to be able to game with his nephew.

I’m so glad his sister is on his side.

My sister just saw it as he was being childish and I was making sure my nephew and I could enjoy something we like together. We spent all day playing Fortnite and having an awesome time. I have never felt so petty but heck sake it felt so good. No I still cant build to save my life, yes my sister can build better than I can and also yes, she did game with us while he fumed. She told me if I ever have kids that she will buy mine the latest and greatest game system when its time. We also try to play together every other night now since my nephew now has noone to tell him he cant use HIS Playstation or HIS controllers.

He just won uncle of the year! Seriously, what an amazing story.

