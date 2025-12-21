University Student Is In Charge Of Paying The Bills For His Family, But Now His Brother Doesn’t Want To Contribute To The Internet Bill

Imagine being a responsible university student who is living in a house with your siblings and mother. If you were in charge of paying the bills, would you think it would be fair for one of your siblings to opt out of paying a portion of the internet bill, or would you require them to pay part of the bill since it’s a shared household expense?

The person in this story is in this exact situation, and they think their brother needs to pay part of the bill.

Let’s read the whole story to see if they’re right or not.

AITA Brother doesn’t want to pay for internet because quote I am at work most of the time and I don’t need it. AITA for yelling at my brother because he told me he didn’t want to pay his share of the Internet money. I am a university student, so I spend a lot of time at home because my uni is a two hour drive each way. I also work part time at the airport so by the end of any shift I am dead tired. My sister is in high school, and both my mum and brother work.

Even though he’s a student, he’s in charge of the bills.

Today on the drive home I got a text from my brother saying that this will be the last time he pays for the internet because he does not need it and can just use his phone data. For background, I am the one who manages all the bills because neither my mum nor brother want to, and when they do, they mess things up. For example, we once ended up with a $400 gas bill. I really hate being in charge of bills because whenever payments are due everyone suddenly demands explanations or is late so I had to cover it with my own money and the hound them for it like I am so pathetic person asking for money after they’ve been irresponsible with their own money or something idk I hate it. I have worked around this by asking for the money well before due dates.

He made a threat.

When I got home he there waiting for me and said the same thing agains is I said Ookay, I will call the internet company and cancel the internet. I said this because we all know he will still end up using it, and I do not want to cover his share just because he has decided he does not need it right now. He then accused me of being ridiculous and asked what about everyone else. That is when I lost my temper and started yelling.

He thinks his brother is unappreciative.

My point was exactly that. He does not live alone so he does not get to opt out of shared bills whenever he feels like it. Honestly, he is so self centred that he does not notice how much Mum and I already pay for things he uses every day without contributing. He wants to wash his clothes oh there launder powder, it’s his turn to wash the dishes here is the dish soap that magically appears the kitchen. He wants to eat rice for a change ahh there’s the a new rice cooker that’s here. His milk is finished let me use the lactose free milk that’s there. And on and on it goes. At one point he even suggested I call the company and “pause” the internet service, which is not how things work. So, am I a jerk for yelling at him?

If his brother doesn’t want to contribute to the shared bills, like internet, then maybe it’s time for him to get his own place and realize how good he currently has it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person agrees that the brother needs to pay.

But there is an easy way to prevent the brother from using the internet.

This person has a similar suggestion and a way to prevent anyone in the family from sharing the password.

Here’s another suggestion.

Nobody likes to pay bills.

