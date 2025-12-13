Wally The Dog Has Become Internet Famous, And When His Owners Got Married They Took Him On The Honeymoon

For many people, a pet dog is more than just a pet. It is a true member of the family, and that is certainly the case with Wally.

Wally has gotten famous on TikTok, so when his owners got married, there was no doubt that they were going to take him on their honeymoon. So, they made a video about it.

The video begins with the TikToker saying, “Everyone keeps asking if Wally came with us on our honeymoon, and of course he did.”

I’m sure nobody is surprised.

She then goes into explaining what they did and showing video clips of Wally on the trip. She goes on, “We did a little mini-moon upstate, just us, Wally, and the most peaceful few days we’ve had in a long time. We stayed at a place called Inness in Accord, New York.

This looks like a great place.

She talks about the location, saying, “They let dogs pretty much everywhere except the spa. Which meant romantic dinners with Wally right by our side. He made himself at home instantly, jumping on the bed like he owned the place, and ran around the property like it was his personal kingdom.”

This is just too cute.

TikTok/wally.meets.worldWally certainly loved that trip. The TikToker ended the video by saying, “What we’ve learned is, it’s not always about having fancy plans. It was about slowing down, being together, and having our little family all in one place. Because honestly, it just wouldn’t have felt like home without him.”

What a touching video. I love it.

If you want to see a cute dog having the time of his life (oh, and a couple of humans too), don’t miss this one.

Make sure to read the comments as well, people loved it!

