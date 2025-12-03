Walmart Shopper Said She’s Happy That She Bought A Tracfone Because Of How Affordable It Is

Have you heard of Tracfone?

I hadn’t until I saw this viral TikTok video, but now I’m intrigued.

It comes to us from a woman named Teysha and she talked to viewers about how she’s impressed with the pre-paid cell phone company.

Teysha said she learned about the Tracfone on TikTok and she thought the deal sounded so good, she decided to get one for her kids.

She said, “The phone looks nice. It’s a good size for kids. One year of service is $50, and boom, there you go.”

In the video’s caption, Teysha wrote, “Just can’t beat it.”

Take a look at the video.

This might be the phone deal you’ve been looking for!

