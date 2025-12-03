December 3, 2025 at 6:55 am

Walmart Shopper Said She’s Happy That She Bought A Tracfone Because Of How Affordable It Is

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about phones

Have you heard of Tracfone?

I hadn’t until I saw this viral TikTok video, but now I’m intrigued.

It comes to us from a woman named Teysha and she talked to viewers about how she’s impressed with the pre-paid cell phone company.

woman holding a phone

Teysha said she learned about the Tracfone on TikTok and she thought the deal sounded so good, she decided to get one for her kids.

woman looking at a phone

She said, “The phone looks nice. It’s a good size for kids. One year of service is $50, and boom, there you go.”

In the video’s caption, Teysha wrote, “Just can’t beat it.”

photo of a cell phone

Take a look at the video.

Just can’t beat it fr! #walmartphone #viral #foryoupage #yearofservice #walmartfinds #walmartdeals

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This might be the phone deal you’ve been looking for!

