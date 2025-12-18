Widow Almost Sells Her Late Husband’s Golf Clubs To A Man At A Yard Sale, But Another Man Stops Her, Telling Her How Much They’re Worth

Imagine going to a yard sale and looking around when you overhear the seller talking to someone who is interesting in buying something that you know is quite valuable. If you thought the seller was about to make a really bad deal, would you tell them how much the item was really worth, or would you stay out of it and let the buyer get a good deal?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he decides to tell the seller not to sell her husband’s golf clubs. Now, the buyer is upset.

Did he do the wrong thing?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling a woman to charge a guy more at a yard sale. I was shopping around our city’s yard sales yesterday and stopped to look through some clothes. While I was looking a guy walked up and asked the old lady running the sale if she had anything golf related. My ears perked up because I have just recently gotten into golf. The lady said she had her late husband’s clubs but didn’t know what they would be worth so she dragged them out to show the guy.

It was obvious the guy knew golf by the way he took a couple practice swings and you could tell by his car and clothing he appeared to be well off. As he looked around the bag the lady was telling him that her husband had just passed and that she didn’t know if the clubs were worth anything. He said they weren’t that great and offered $200 for everything. She seemed hesitant and said she didn’t know and he just kind of talked over her and said “here I’ll go grab the money” and walked towards his car.

I walked over to see what was in the bag and for anyone who knows golf I’ll throw this out there. Almost new GT3 driver and 3 wood Gently used mizuno Irons Nice titlest wedges A very nice looking Scotty putter Great condition titelist cart bag This stuff combined would be a steal at 1k. Obviously this ladies late husband had spent a good penny on the clubs and I felt bad for her so I told her she should pass on that guys offer and have someone at a local course’s pro shop help her price the stuff out to sell if she wanted.

She seemed totally shocked when I told her the driver and 3 wood were probably worth 800 alone. When the guy came back he was glaring at me and when he tried to hand the lady the cash she said no thanks and that she was going to get the stuff appraised. He got upset and told her she can’t back out of a deal. So I chimed in that they didn’t really make a deal.

He got mad at me and told me I needed mind my business. The lady then told him she wasn’t interested again and to please leave. He walked to the end of the driveway and just stood there angry like my toddler would. Before he walked away he called me a jerk and stomped off.

The whole thing was more funny than anything to me. I was telling this story to my coworkers today and they were all dogging on me saying I should have kept my mouth shut and let the guy get the good deal but it felt wrong letting him rip her off. So am I the jerk here?

In a situation like this, you have to decide whose side are you on. There’s the widow who doesn’t know anything about golf, and then there’s the golfer who thinks he’s about to get a great deal by lying to a little old lady who doesn’t know any better.

I’d side with the widow. I think he did the right thing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

