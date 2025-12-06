Wife Finds Out Her Husband Has Been Spitting His Snot Into The Family’s Cups, So She Threatens To Throw Them All Away

Some discoveries make you question everything you thought you knew about your partner.

So, how would you handle it if you suddenly learned your husband had been spitting his snot into the same cups your family drinks from? Would you try to reason with him to stop? Or would you finally lose your patience and let him know just how nasty you think the habit is?

In the following story, one wife finds herself dealing with this scenario and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my husband I was going to throw out all of the cups after finding out he’s been spitting his snot into a cup? Last year, my husband was spitting snot into one of our kids’ easter baskets. He probably left it under the bed for about a week before I found it. I threw it away. And told him how gross I thought it was. I was called an ******* for this. But I was upset because it’s disgusting, and he ruined something that we use for Easter traditions for our kids. He tried to say it was ok because it was a bucket, not a basket, and it was washable. Anyway, today, I found a gross cup on his nightstand. I asked him if he was spitting his snot into it. He said yes. I immediately started gagging, quickly exited the room, and closed the door.

Her husband stormed off after she tried to plead her case with him.

I texted him that I think it’s disgusting for him to be spitting his snot into our cups. Even if it gets washed, I would still be grossed out. I told him that I was going to throw out our cups and buy him his own water bottle. That way, if he does it again, it’s only in a water bottle he uses. The kids and I already have our own water bottles. I went on to say that I don’t understand why a grown man would do something like this. We have an abundance of toilet paper and tissues in our house. Not to mention like three small waste baskets. This is so disgusting to me. And every time I think about it, I gag. He told me I was just being an ******* again. He stormed off and left. AITA?

Yikes! That sounds like a nasty habit.

