Wife Doesn’t Want Her Husband To Join Her Birthday Trip Because Of His Divisive Arguments, But Now She’s Torn Between Peace And Hurting His Feelings

It’s rough when the one person who should make your birthday easier is the same person who keeps making social situations harder.

So, what would you do if your spouse kept turning group hangouts into tense debates, even after you asked him to drop the topic? Would you give him another chance? Or would you draw the line and ask him to stay home?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and wants her husband to stay home. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling husband not to come to my birthday celebration? My birthday is approaching, and I am making travel plans with friends. In the last 2 years, my husband has had disagreements with 4 different people in our friend group, often over politics. It doesn’t end in “agree to disagree” and generally ends the night or dampens the mood.

Because of his behavior, she wants to uninvite him.

I told him he shouldn’t come on the trip if he won’t be polite or let it drop after both people have spoken their peace. Now, I don’t want him there and want to ask him not to come. I’m worried it may end like these other times. AITA?

Yikes! Her husband needs to lighten up.

