Wife Planned A Small Birthday Celebration For Her Husband, But A Friend Invited His Girlfriend Without Asking And Now The Wife Is Refusing To Add Her To The Guest List.

Planning a low-key celebration for someone you love can get complicated when friends start making their own guest lists.

Imagine organizing a small dinner and hockey game for your partner’s birthday, but someone insists on bringing a plus-one you barely know. Do you cave and let them attend? Or do you stand your ground to keep it small?

In the following story, a wife finds herself facing this very dilemma and doesn’t plan to let the plus-one come. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA? Husbands Birthday Guest List My husband and I have a few close friends we see frequently, and I’ve invited them to a hockey game and dinner with us for my husband’s birthday. One of the friends, after being invited, says, “Put [girlfriend] on the list.” This bothered me at the time, but I didn’t say anything.

The girl recently had her own party.

His girlfriend won’t be invited. We’ve only met her twice, and this is a small birthday party for my husband. GF also just had a birthday party two weeks ago; my husband and I weren’t invited. For the record, we didn’t want to go anyway because we don’t really know her. What do I say if the friend brings it up again? I’ll be buying the hockey game tickets together, but I won’t be buying her one. AITA?

