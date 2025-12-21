Wife Refused To Go On Vacation With Her Mother-In-Law, So Her Husband Went Behind Her Back And Booked A Ticket For His Mom Anyway

When you get married, it’s easy to have an idealized vision of what your life together will look like.

But most people will accept, in time, that life is bumpier than they expected – but a good relationship will withstand these bumps in the road, helping you to feel a little bit less alone during all the challenges life throws your way.

In a less-than-ideal relationship though? You might end up feeling more alone than ever.

This was exactly the case when the wife in this story set her stock out clearly: she wanted to spend her vacation with her husband, and only her husband.

Read on to find out what happened when she encountered a surprise travel companion at the airport.

AITA for walking out of the airport when I saw my husband’s mom standing there with her luggage? I am a 30-year-old woman, and I don’t have the best relationship with my husband’s mom. Since day one she tried to make remarks and compare me to herself. She then tried to get on my good side and started overly praising everything I did, sometimes even copying me. One time when she literally dyed her hair purple just like mine, and when everyone pointed out how ridiculous she looked, she actually blamed me and accused me of trying to make a joke out of her.

Recently, my husband and I took two weeks off work to go visit some places out of the country. I was the one who saved up for and arranged for the trip (though my husband was responsible for booking the tickets). My husband’s mom wanted to come along and threw temper tantrums when I said no. She called, texted, sent people to talk to me into letting her come, even threatened to call the police and make some complaint up to get us to stay if she can’t come. My husband said we should just take her, but I told him he was wrong to tell her about the trip in the first place. He gave me an ultimatum, saying he wouldn’t go if she can’t come and I told him I’d gladly call his bluff which made him take his words back and say “FINE! I will tell her to stop it because we won’t take her.”

Things got quieter, suspiciously so. Then, the day of the trip came and we got to the airport at 2pm. My husband was walking ahead of me and was looking left and right like he was looking for someone. I asked him. but he didn’t respond. He led me to the waiting area, and first thing I saw was his mom standing there with her luggage. I froze in my spot, I felt a cold wave washing over me and I was fuming inside.

When my husband and his mom were hugging, I quietly turned around and started walking towards the exit. My husband followed me, shouting at me to stop. He tried to stop me but I told him off the harshest way possible. He tried to say I was overreacting and that his mom was there “anyway,” so I should let it go and not mess the trip up for us. I told him he and his mom could still go, and that I was going home.

I went home and sobbed into my dog’s fur for several minutes, about the fact that he’d booked her a ticket without me knowing. An hour later, my husband came home yelling and raging about how pathetic and spiteful I was to walk out and go home and ruin the trip last minute. I told him that he caused this to happen, but he said that I was being so hard on his mom. I refused to fight any more, but he kept on berating me, then called my family to tell them that the trip was cancelled and that it was because of me. My family said that I shouldn’t have ruined it for myself and should’ve sucked it up and done my best to enjoy it. AITA?

It’s crazy that this woman’s husband can’t see that he and his mom are the problem here.

In the end, she didn’t react this way because his mom turned up to go on the vacation with them. She reacted this way because of his betrayal: he expressly said that his mom wasn’t coming, then booked her a place anyway.

If he wants to spend all this time with his weirdly manipulative mom he should, but he must know that it’s entirely at the expense of his relationship with his wife.

