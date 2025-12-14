Wife’s Sister-in-Law Won’t Stop Giving Her Husband A Hard Time, So She Walked On A Dinner They Were Having With Her

Why do some people have to be so difficult?

Well, I guess the answer is that they get some kick of twisted kick out of making other people feel uncomfortable…but it’s pretty infuriating!

Check out what this woman had to say on Reddit about her sister-in-law and see if you think she did anything wrong.

AITA for walking out on a dinner with my husband’s sister and her boyfriend? “My (34F) husband (32M) is the youngest in his family. We’ve been married for a little less than a year now but I noticed his eldest sister (37F) is super difficult and controlling.

She’s been warned…

My husband has warned me about her (let’s call her H) ever since we met, and he was even super nervous before he introduced me to her. I made sure to be super nice and courteous, and we hit it off, specially that we realized we know a lot of the same people from our similar field of work. Overtime, I noticed H’s toxic behavior with her siblings, especially with my husband since he’s extremely peaceful and non confrontational. She would disrespect him a lot, give unsolicited commands, she even keeps commenting about how much attention he gives me and how she thinks we’re “super codependent” and that he needs to give me less attention, LOL. We are not codependent at all we just really enjoy hanging out with each other and prefer doing things together. Yesterday H and her boyfriend were visiting (she lives in another country) and she wanted us all to meet him for the first time. My husband was with them by himself for an hour or so, and while his brother, his wife and I were on the way to meet them, my husband kept texting me saying he felt like a third wheel and they weren’t really involving him in the conversation.

This was about to get interesting…

We finally get there and we meet them and we are deciding where to have dinner. We quickly noticed how chaotic H was acting, ordering us around to call restaurants and check for bookings, to go this way or that way, to hurry up because it was late and we needed to eat. My husband, H and her boyfriend and I were sharing a car and my husband was driving to the restaurant. We were chatting and it was normal, until H decided to make fun of my husband and his slow driving and kept being super annoying to hurry up and drive faster. She even kept interrupting her boyfriend when he was telling stories to tell my husband to hurry up. Then when the brother and his wife called to say they arrived, and we still had 15 mins to get there, H went full blown bully.

This woman is a handful!

Kept disrespecting my husband in front of the boyfriend and my husband was trying his best to bite his tongue. It was so obvious that we all got so uncomfortable, specially the boyfriend who kept saying “it’s ok guys that we’re taking longer we’re enjoying the conversation”. The last straw for me was when we got to the area and it was so crowded and my husband was trying to make a U-turn to get to the restaurant, and H told him to stop here so she and her boyfriend can get out and walk to the restaurant before we can go and find parking, and my husband couldn’t stop because there were cars moving all around. She threw a tantrum and kept berating my husband for not being able to stop on the spot when she wanted him to. It ruined the whole mood. Eventually my husband stopped a little further down the road and they stepped out. I was so upset and almost tearful walking into the restaurant and my husband kept calming me down saying it doesn’t matter and he doesn’t care what she says. I told him she ruined our mood by being disrespectful and I’m not going to mask being happy so she can have a fun night. We sit at the table and we were obviously in a bad mood, and H turns to my husband and says “are you guys ok?” And he says yes we’re just tired and hungry. She noticed how I’m not engaging in the conversation at all and she turns to my husband again and says “if you guys don’t want to be here no one is forcing you you can leave we came here to have a good time”.

She finally had enough.

I turn to her and say “what did you say to my husband?” She says “I was telling him how if you guys don’t want to be here I don’t want to force you you can leave” and I say “personally, yes, I don’t want to be here and I will leave”. My husband then says to the group “ok guys we’re heading out, enjoy the rest of the dinner, it was a pleasure meeting you, boyfriend” and we walk out. My husband agrees with me that she was out of line, but he doesn’t like being in any kind of conflict and is stressed out about the situation. I feel like setting boundaries is very important even if it means having to be in a fight or whatever. AITA? for instigating walking out and causing a rift between my husband and his sister, and making her look bad in front of her boyfriend?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Sometimes, it’s best to just walk away from a contentious situation…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.