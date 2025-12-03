Woman Agreed To Help Watch Her Brother’s Dog During His Honeymoon, But She Thinks It’s Not An Ideal Situation For Her Parents And Their Cats

Family favors can sometimes lead to unexpected tension.

This woman was willing to help her brother and sister-in-law take care of their dog while they went on their honeymoon.

However, the dog was a super active dog, and they have three cats at home.

She thinks this is not an ideal situation to have.

Do you agree with her? Check out the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not agreeing to watch my brother and SIL’s dog? In mid-November, my brother and his wife are going on their honeymoon, a two-week cruise. They have a one-year-old mini Goldendoodle who is, honestly, the most hyper dog I’ve ever met. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not a bad dog, just super energetic and not very well-trained. Since they’ll be gone for two weeks, they don’t want to board him. And SIL doesn’t trust a Rover for some reason.

This woman’s sister-in-law asked both families to watch over her dog.

They’re asking both my parents and her parents to take turns watching him. The original plan was one week with each family. But now, her parents backed out because her sisters said they wouldn’t help with the dog. They just didn’t want to deal with him.

Her mom wanted to help, but they have three cats at home.

My mom feels bad and wants to help, but there’s one big problem. Our family has three cats who have never lived with a dog before. I joked that while we watch their dog, SIL’s parents could watch our cats. She didn’t think it was funny.

They thought about locking the cat in the basement for two weeks.

Right now, the only “solution” we’ve come up with is locking our cats in the basement for the two weeks. The basement is finished and has a room for them, but there aren’t any windows they can look out of. Most of their favorite sleeping spots are upstairs. I really don’t like the idea of locking the cats away in their own home for that long.

She’s willing to help, too, but she feels like it’s not a good situation, overall.

I’d feel a lot better about it if her parents would take the dog for a week, too. I’ll be helping my mom with the dog either way. But I can’t tell if I’m being overdramatic for not wanting this situation to happen. AITA for thinking this isn’t fair to our cats or us?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

This one makes a valid point.

Their dog, their responsibility, says this user.

Finally, short and simple.

Helping family with their pets shouldn’t mean neglecting your own pets.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.