Woman Bought A Blue Dress That Carried Deep Personal Meaning, But Her Sister Broke Down Crying And Claimed She Copied Her 21st Birthday Outfit

Some reactions say a lot more than the situation ever did.

So, what would you do if you bought a dress that checked all of the boxes, but suddenly, your sister fell apart because it vaguely looked like hers?

Would you return the dress to make her happy? Or would you keep the dress because you love it?

In the following story, one sister finds herself facing this decision and is unsure what to do.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for buying a dress similar to my sister’s 21st birthday dress a year after her birthday? Last year, my sister got a dress from her boyfriend for her 21st birthday. It is a light blue dress with blue sparkly flowers only on the bodice. Her bodice is see-through and strapless. At the time, I had told her that’s my dream dress. She has known even before she got the dress that blue is my favourite colour (I have autism and I must wear blue, it’s one of my weird quirks, idk). So, today I went formal (prom for Americans) dress shopping and I was having the best time trying on dresses with my mum and my other sister. I tried on sooo many.

Butterflies will always hold a special place in her heart.

Still, this one was the only dress that I liked and made me comfy sensory-wise, so mum bought it for me for $199. I thought it was totally fine, considering hers was more expensive and looks better anyway. Mine has sparkly white butterflies on it all over the dress, and the bodice has straps, and it will be altered to not be see-through on the bodice, but currently it is. The butterflies have a special place in my heart because of my grandma, who passed away. She was an artist, and she and I used to paint together. One time, she and I were painting, and a blue butterfly landed on my shirt. Ever since then, butterflies have followed me around.

So this dress holds very sentimental value for me, as that was an experience I had not had here.

Now, her sister is upset and won’t calm down.

To continue the story, I got home and excitedly showed her the dress inside the dress bag, not even outside the bag. She kept silent until she sat down at the table and cried. Then, my other sister and my mum were trying to reel her back in to normality, but she cracked and started screaming and crying and yelling, saying I always get what I want and I never have to spend money and blah blah blah. She also said how I’m really malicious, how I talk horribly to my parents and her. She hasn’t even seen it out of the dress bag. I really don’t think it’s that deep. AITA?

Yikes! That sure took a quick turn south.

Let's see how the folks over at Reddit feel about the dress and her sister.

