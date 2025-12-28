Woman Confronted Her Careless Roommate About Ruining Her Cookware, But She Called Her Overly Dramatic And Insisted “They Are Just Pans”

Respecting your roommate’s belongings is given when living with someone.

This woman asked her roommate not to use metal utensils on her expensive cookware.

But her roommate repeatedly ignored her warning.

So she got upset and insisted that her roommate replace what she damaged.

Do you think this is reasonable? Check out the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for asking my roommate to replace the expensive cookware she ruined after I told her not to use it? I told my roommate she needs to replace the expensive cookware she ruined. I repeatedly asked her not to use metal utensils on it. But she kept on doing it anyway.

This woman was accused of being dramatic and unreasonable.

She says I’m being dramatic and that it was just pans. They were a gift from my parents and not cheap. Am I the jerk for insisting she pay for the damage?

