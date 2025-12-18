Woman Declined To Foster Her Friend’s Three Cats Because They Weren’t Neutered, And She Already Cares For Two Cats

You can’t always expect a friend to say yes to a favor.

This woman was asked by her friend to take in three cats while her friend looks for a new apartment.

She already has two cats, so she’s worried that taking in three more might lead to aggression, spraying, and safety issues.

So she declined her friend’s request, and now, she’s being called heartless.

AITA for not fostering my friends cats despite having the space? I have been friends with Anna for a few years now. She needs to move out of her apartment by November 1st. She will be moving in with her family for a few months. While she finds a new apartment.

She has 3 cats and she cannot take them with her. She asked me if I can foster her cats while she looks for a new apartment. She offered to pay for food and litter, plus extra, every month. I considered it, but I found out her cats are not neutered. I told her I cannot take them if they are not neutered.

I have 2 cats of my own. Adding 3 cats into the house is already a risk of the cats getting territorial. With her cats not being fixed, I’m afraid of aggressive behavior. As well as spraying around the house to mark their territory. I’m also afraid of them getting outside to try to mate. I live in a house, so the door leads directly outside, not in a hallway like her apartment does. If they slip out the door, I might not be able to get them back.

I told her this and she called me heartless. Because she knows she can’t have them if she lives with her family. If I don’t say yes, she’s going to have to stay in her apartment with her bad roommates. I told her if she gets them all neutered, I will take them. But if not, I can’t.

I feel bad declining them because they aren’t neutered because it keeps her stuck where she is. But I also can’t risk the wellness of my cats and also the potential property damage if the cats spray. AITA for not fostering my friend’s 3 cats even though I have room where I live because they aren’t neutered?

Being responsible means knowing when to say no.

