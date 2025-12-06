Woman Doesn’t Correct Her Mom’s Friend When She Calls Her A Single Mom, But When Her Boyfriend Overhears, He Gets Really Upset

Would you consider yourself a single mom if your baby’s dad wasn’t in the picture but your supportive boyfriend was very much in the picture starting when you were just 12 weeks pregnant?

In this story, one woman fails to correct her mom’s friend when she calls her a single mom, and now it’s causing an argument between her and her boyfriend.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not correcting someone who called me a single mom? I (21F) have a 3-month-old baby boy. My boyfriend (26M) and I have been dating since I was about 35 weeks pregnant, but he was present and very involved as a friend since I was about 12 weeks pregnant. We don’t live together, but he’s involved and very supportive. I’m still my baby’s primary caregiver since his “bio-dad” is completely out of the picture.

She didn’t feel like correcting her mom’s friend.

Anyway, we were grocery shopping together. He went to grab a few of his favorite snacks while I stayed in the produce aisle with my baby. I ran into one of my mom’s old friends, and we started chatting. At one point she said, “You know, for a single mom, you’re doing a lot better than I did when I was married.” And laughed. It was a little awkward, but I laughed it off; she’s always been kind of quirky, and I didn’t feel like getting into a long explanation about my situation in the middle of the store.

Her boyfriend overheard.

When my boyfriend came back, I introduced them, and the friend left right after. Turns out he overheard, since he was already on his way over to us and she’s not what i’d call…soft spoken. As soon as she was gone, my boyfriend asked why I didn’t correct her when she called me a single mom. I told him that technically I am one, since I’m the only parent raising my child full-time.

He didn’t take that well.

He got upset and said that since we’re together, I’m not a single mom anymore, and that it made him feel unappreciated. I didn’t mean it that way at all, in fact, I didn’t actually answer her comment, just immediately switched to another topic. I just didn’t want to make things weird in public. But now I’m wondering if I was insensitive for not correcting her in the moment. AITA for not saying anything?

I think her response to her boyfriend is why he is upset.

If she had just said she didn’t feel like explaining in the middle of the grocery store that would be different than saying that she’s technically a single parent when her boyfriend probably feels like he’s taking on the role of a parent.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

She should acknowledge her boyfriend’s help.

I can see where he’s coming from too.

She needs to appreciate all he does for her.

He has really been doing a lot to help out.

A little appreciation goes a long way.

