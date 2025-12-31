Woman Doesn’t Want To Give Her Mother-In-Law A Key To Her New House, So She Gives Her A Fake Key To Prove Her Point

Would you be okay with your mother-in-law having a key to your house? Would you be able to trust her to use it for emergencies only, or would you worry that she’d stop by unannounced whenever she felt like it?

AITA for giving my MIL a fake copy of my house key and “exposing” her on Christmas dinner? I wanna preface this by saying that I f34 married my husband m37 a year ago. His mom is snoopy and annoying af. She can’t help it that is just how she is as my dear in laws say. My husband and I purchased a new house recently. My MIL kept pushing to get an emergency key, She promised that she only use it in an emergency but giving the fact that she had an emergency key to our old apartment and walked in on us being intimate twice (but my husband didn’t think it was big deal) I just couldn’t trust her. So I just sent her a fake key (after she kept pushing) and she had a smug on her face after I hand delivered it to her.

Days gone by and on Christmas dinner MIL angerily “called me out” on the fact I gave her a fake copy of the house key. She shamed me for doing this in front of everyone. But in my defensive I asked her how she found out. And she said days ago when she came over at 4 while my husband and were out. I reminded her “didn’t you promise you wouldn’t use it unless there’s an emergency? So You tried to get in when there was no emergency and you broke the promise you made to us!”

She looked red in the face and the other family started staring and some even laughed at her for the face she made. She suddenly got up from her seat and rushed into the kitchen where she had a huge meltdown so loud the next door neighbors must’ve heard – literally I’ve never heard a 60+ year old woman throw a tantrum like that. Needless to say dinner went awkward and my husband and his sister were giving me looks.

My husband went off on me in the car and said I lied and manipulated and humiliated and exposed his mom and said he wouldn’t have let me get away with it had he known. We had an argument and he is demanding I apologize to his mom for my childish behavior and for ruining Christmas dinner for the whole family. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

