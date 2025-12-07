Woman Finally Moved Into Her Own Apartment, But Her Mom Kept Using Her Place As A Storage Unit

Learning to set limits with family can be challenging.

Especially if it’s your mother who loves to hoard things despite not having storage space for them.

When the woman in this story finally moved into her own apartment, her mother kept using her space to store her “stuff.”

Now, she had decided to stand her ground, but she’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not letting my mum use my apartment as storage I (30F) finally moved out of my family home. I saved enough money to get myself a down payment on a second-floor apartment. I wanted to move out because my mum always buys house decor even when there was no room for it. She even accepts furniture from relatives.

This woman took some stuff that her mother gave her.

When I said I was moving out, she gave me most of the furniture she had gotten. And I accepted because I didn’t have to spend much money. Two bedside drawers, a couch, and a bookshelf. And all I took from the house was my bed (frame included because I bought it) and the second TV (which I also bought).

She loves living independently.

So I am loving it, living by myself. A few months passed, and my mum asked me to hold onto a few things. It was five boxes of Christmas decorations. “It’s July, Mum.” “I know, but I need space for some things I bought for the house.” I was okay with it after I told her it was only until she could make room.

She told her mom to get her stuff back or else she would throw it away.

It’s been weeks, so now whenever she visits, it’s always to drop something off because there’s no room. This time, after a landlord inspection, I told her she couldn’t drop anything off at my apartment anymore because it’s getting too much, and my landlord had to cite me for the “mess.” So when I told her she has to make room or get rid of it, she told me I was okay doing it. I was never okay with it. I told her to take it, or else I’m throwing it to the tip. It’s not mine.

Her apartment is small and minimalist, and doesn’t have enough room for her mom’s stuff.

She always asked me to put stuff in my room closet when I lived with her, so I’m going to put my foot down on this. My apartment is as minimalist as it can be, and it’s not that big. For storage, there’s only a small hall closet, and the bedroom closet just fits my clothes and shoes. Yet she expects me to hold her stuff.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s right to stand her ground.

Not this time. They’re not my things. They’re hers. I told her she has to take them out of my apartment, or I will throw them out. AITA for not letting my mum use my apartment as storage?

Her mom should rent a storage until if she needs somewhere to store seasonal decor.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user offers some useful suggestions.

Here’s a quick and simple solution.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here are some similar remarks.

Finally, hoarding is an illness, says this user.

Living independently means saying no to clutter that isn’t yours.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.