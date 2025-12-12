Woman Forgets Her Jacket At Work, So Her Coworker Grabs It For Her But Keeps Forgetting To Bring It Back

Imagine forgetting something at work and calling a coworker to see if it’s still there. If it was still there, would you want the coworker to leave it there so you could come get it or to take it home with them so they could give it back to you later?

In this story, one woman is in this situation when she forgets her jacket at work, and her coworker takes the jacket home. That’s great, until it’s not.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my coworker im gonna go to the police if she doesnt give me my belonging back? So around 3 weeks ago I forgot my jacket at work and since I knew that my coworker was still working there at the time I asked her if my jacket was still there so that I could pick it up. She answered me that it was indeed still there and that she took it for me and was gonna bring me it the next time we work together . I thanked her since that was very nice of her.

But it wasn’t that easy.

But then everytime I would see her she would always forget taking it with her. I told her that she could bring the jacket back any day even on days when I wouldnt have to work, I could still pick it up but she still forgot. After two weeks I would wake up early before her shift starts to ask her if she could bring it with her today but she wouldnt answer. So I called her, she answered that she couldnt because she was sick and wouldnt even come the whole week. I said ok no Problem, get Healthy soon just Text me when I can pick it up.

She really just wants her jacket back.

A week passes and I see she works on monday so I ask her again can i come pick it up. No answer, so after a few Hours I call her and ask if she read my text. She said she didnt come to work cause of an doctors appointment. I apologised for annoying her with my jacket but since this is the last week that I will be working I would like to come pick it up from her, I told her we can meet up anywhere at anytime she should just tell me when and where. She said ok today’s fine.

The coworker is definitely ignoring her on purpose.

So I wait for a text from her where we should meet but nothing comes. I text her is today still okay and no answer, text her again that it’s a really important jacket for me and that I would like to pick it up this week. Still no answer even tho she read the message. The next day I text her again that I’ve seen she works on Wednesday and if I could come pick it up, again no answer I try to call her, but all that comes is the mailbox. I already tried calling her the day before and again only mailbox.

She asked a friend for advice.

At this point I’m frustrated since she reads my messages but doesn’t even answer if now is not a good time. So I ask my friend for advice and they tell me to tell her that if she doesn’t bring me my jacket and won’t answer me then if that goes on I will just go to the police and tell them the situation. So I texted her that and after a few hours I get a text from her asking what my problem was and that I should „calm down princess“. I just answered with see you on Wednesday don’t forget my jacket.

She feels bad about threatening to tell the police.

Now I feel like I went to far with my text of going to the police. Before that there was no issue between us and I was always friendly to her. I don’t know how I will face her today. AITAH?

If she finally gets her jacket back, then the threat was worth it. The coworker probably never really intended to give it back.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Let’s call it like it is. She stole it.

You’d think you could trust the employees! I’m glad that other family spoke up.

Here’s a suggestion to go to HR.

Or, she could go right to the police.

When you take something that doesn’t belong to you, that’s called stealing.

