Woman Goes To A Birthday Party For One Of Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Friends, But She’s Really There To Air His Dirty Laundry

Imagine breaking up with your boyfriend, and he completely turns on you, actively trying to make your life horrible. Would you keep your distance or find a way to make his life even worse?

In this story, one woman finds the perfect opportunity to get back at her ex, and she loves the way it turned out.

Let’s read the whole story.

Want to make my life difficult after the break-up, let’s make sure everyone knows what kinda person you really are. After me (25F) and my ex (26M) broke up, he made my life miserable, I am talking about contacting my friends and my sister to talk badly about me after I blocked him , posting on reddit about his version of the story and sending me the links to them among other things. It was overall a very messy situation. He had all the classic traits of a narcissist pretending to be this awesome person. Very woke, feminist, supportive of all his friends etc etc. But in reality he was just a piece of garbage and hated on everyone which he used to proudly tell me.

She agreed to go to a birthday party.

Then the opportunity presented itself. His roomate who I was good friends with at that time invited me for a birthday celebration. I decided to go primarily to see his cat who I loved. The thing about my ex is he had a very close knit group of friends who had known each other for more than 10 year’s and all of them are in each other’s businesses. This group included a female friend of his who I was somewhat closeish.

Keep in mind that all of them think he’s some gift to mankind🙄 and I decided that ended today.

She wasn’t really there just to see the cat.

So on the day of the party when my ex was getting wasted I pulled aside the female friend, the roomates girlfriend and another girl in their group and laid out everything abusive he had done over the course of the relationship. Including bringing another girl to his room at night, all the gaslighting behaviour, his behaviour after the break up. I also added his somewhat problematic views regarding feminism and how misogyny is sometimes okay ( why was I even with him😭). Along with this I mentioned he criticized all of their relationships and especially not liking the roomates girlfriend. I threw in some ” I always defended you” also. And then Ieft after eating the cake of course.

She got his friends to turn on him.

The fallout I got to know after a few months through another friend is that all of his friends confronted him which led to a huge fight and he was to put it lightly let go from the group. Np longer invited to anything even though he lives in the same house. Now a few days back I got to know that he’s moving away from the city. So yeah this was quite satisfying to hear.

That was a clever way to get back at her ex, and all she had to do was tell the truth.

