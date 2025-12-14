Woman Has An Impossible Time Sleeping While Construction Is Going On At Her Boyfriend’s House, So She Moves In With A Friend

Have you ever tried to live in a house while construction is taking place? I have, and it is definitely way less than ideal. Between the loud noises and most likely having part of your house that is 100% unable to be used while it’s being worked on, it can be a great idea to temporarily stay somewhere else.

AITA for bailing on my bf while the house is under construction? We’re in our early 30s, and we’ve been dating for 3 years. I moved in in Nov. We have a leasing agreement that establishes that I’m a tenant and he’s LL, which specifically states that renovations and maintenance are his responsibility. He has a crazy ex that attempted to sue him for the deed on similar grounds, and he’s a little paranoid of that ever happening again (went nowhere, but it was a lot of legal fees).

He works outside of the house, I’m home all day looking for a job, doing an online cert program in my field, and driving for doordash when I can.

There’s been some issues with the septic that require digging up the backyard completely… there’s been a rash of additional issues, and a 2-day estimate has turned into a “we’re going to try to have this done by hopefully next week”.

This means that: A) No drains. We have to use the neighbors to shower and use the toilet. B) No internet. The contractor accidentally clipped the cable yesterday. C) Construction noise from 7am to 7pm. D) His previously indoor/outdoor animals (1 dog, 3 cats… used to use a dog door) are now trapped inside, destroying things because they are anxious about the people in the yard and the general inability to go outside. E) Neither of us are getting any sleep, because his animals still have lots of energy at 2am and keep jumping all over us/jingling all over the house (the cats have those anti-bird-murder bell collars).

Yesterday, I hit the limit. I woke up to the sound of a backloader, went to the neighbor’s to wash cat pee off of me (a cat somehow managed to pee on me in the two hours I did sleep), and came back to find that the dog had torn all of the stuffing out of the couch and won’t be working on anything this week. This is after this weekend, when a cat ate my sweater, another knocked my laptop off a desk, and another peed in my hamper of clean laundry.

A friend offered to let us stay with her until this is done, provided bf can relocate the animals (his dog and her dog don’t get along), so I asked him about it. BF was livid. He brought up that “he’s totally fine on this little sleep” and “there’s nothing [I’m] doing that I need to be awake for” and “need to have more emotional investment in the house and his pets if [I’m] going to be living here”. I told him I was gong to at least take a nap before we reconvene (dog can go in her crate for a few hours, though it’s not ideal), but woke up to a text telling me not to bother coming back until it’s done, and bf was given permission to work from home until this is fixed (he can tether his laptop from his work phone).

Friend said it was a jerk move to bail on him. I disagree because this isn’t my house, they aren’t my pets (all were adopted long before meeting me), and the contractor recommended we find a different place to live while this is going on. Can’t tell if I’m being a jerk about this.

