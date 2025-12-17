Woman Inherited All Her Late Father’s Assets, Including The House Where Her Eldest Daughter Lives. Now The Daughter Refuses To Pay Property Taxes And Utilities Unless The House Is Signed Over To Her.

When it comes to inheritance, some families forget they’re a family.

This woman inherited her deceased father’s house, where her eldest daughter currently lives. But now, the daughter wants the house and is refusing to pay taxes unless it is in her name.

AITA family in shambles My father passed in 2021 at the age of 92. I was willed his home, along with all his assets. Quick backstory, in 2020, my eldest daughter and her newly married husband asked if they could move in with him, and due to COVID, I thought it would be a great idea. They can keep him company and save money as newlyweds. I would still cover all expenses. They didn’t have to pay any rent, no utilities, nothing.

Of course, they would just be responsible for their groceries, but my father mostly bought groceries, and they did the cooking. Fast forward to 2025.

This woman’s daughter refused to pay the taxes and their own utilities.

I asked them to please start covering the taxes, which is roughly 7,000 a year, plus their utilities. They absolutely refuse. They said they would not contribute one cent unless I sign the house over to them. They now have a newborn and say I’m the jerk.

But she’d rather use the money herself.

My husband and I have our own home in a different city, and an 8-year-old. We would like to spend that money towards our home, vacations, and hobbies. I offered to put the house on the market and give them 250,000 to start anew, but they also refused. The current value of the house is estimated at 650,000 market value. Need advise.

