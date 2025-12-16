Woman Intentionally Manipulated Coworker To Get The Day Off, But Everyone Else On The Team Took Her Side

Switching and covering shifts at work can often feel far more stressful than the job itself.

What would you do if you begrudgingly helped out a coworker, only to find out they weren’t entirely telling you the truth?

One person recently vented about this exact situation only to encounter mixed opinions. Here’s what went down.

AITA for confronting my coworker after doing her a favor that I would not have done if I was given full context?

I picked up half of a shift for a co-worker on my day off.

We don’t work everyday in my field.

She messaged me two days prior asking if I was somehow willing to take the back half of her shift because it was her birthday and she did not want to work on her birthday.

It seemed impossible not to help her out.

She then said that nobody else she asked said yes and I was her last resort.

I felt bad, and accepted to take the part of the shift so that she could get off halfway through her shift and at least enjoy some of her birthday not at work.

I offered her alternatives such as using sick time/pto/getting an attendance point but she did not want to go that route so I regretfully accepted.

It’s not an easy job.

It is a pretty tiring job at times and as you could probably tell from nobody else saying yes, people (including me) don’t normally want to pick up shifts.

Anyways, the day of comes around.

I was leaving and she was supposed to come in and work her front half.

She did not show up.

Uh oh!

I messaged her asking where she was, and she told me she called off the front half using sick time.

Here is where the problem is.

I would not have taken the back half of her shift if I knew she would not be working the front half.

I only accepted so that she could enjoy some of her birthday not at work. Not get the entire shift off.

Seems like she left that little detail out on purpose.

If I knew she wasn’t working the front half I would have rejected her request. Since she could still have plenty of time to enjoy her birthday and then work the back half herself.

I was caught off guard.

Sounds as if that was the coworker’s plan all along.

I felt tricked in a sense, and voiced that to her.

She proceeded to say she told me (which she did not) and then say that it was “none of my business” and she does not see the issue.

She also said that I offered to take the shift (which I did not) and that I was still helping her out regardless, and it should not matter whether she was able to get the front half off.

She was honest with how she felt.

I understand what she does outside of work is none of my business and that technically did not affect the shift I was picking up for her.

However, I was doing her a favor.

I told her the only reason for me picking up the back half of her shift was so that she would be able to enjoy some time of her birthday not at work and be able to celebrate it however she chose.

It wasn’t worth arguing about.

Our conservation went in circles. Both of us thinking we were in the right.

So I ended the conversation as it was going nowhere constructive.

I ended up not making a bigger issue of it and just working the back half of her shift.

I’ve consulted others and most seem to understand where I am coming from.

But not everyone.

However, there are a few others that see where she is coming from and that I should not be concerned with the fact she was able to get the front half of her shift, and by extension the whole shift off.

I’m over it to be honest. I decided just to not do her any more favors. What’s done is done.

However it seems to have upset her and her roommate (someone I work everyday shift).

I am curious about other people’s perspective on the matter.

Some people see coworkers as collaborators, some as competitors. Let’s see how the Reddit community felt about this situation.

Like the story itself, the comment section was split.

