Woman Is Excited To Have A Housemate, But When She Realizes She’s Allergic To Their Cats, She Decides She’d Rather Live Alone

Imagine living alone, feeling lonely, and then deciding to get a roommate. What would you do if you ended up being allergic to the roommate’s cats?

Would you find a way to deal with the allergies, or would you kick the roommate out?

The woman in this story is in that exact situation, but the cats aren’t the only problem.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to have immunotherapy injections for my housemates cats I (25f) invited let’s call her Erica (24f) to live with me. We had met once before but were mostly internet friends. Erica grew up in the small seaside town I was living in but at the time was living in the city. Her lease was ending and said she wanted to move back home. I had been lonely and thought a housemate sounded like a good idea! She told me she had 3 cats (I had lived with cats before and never had an issue but honestly thought they were outside cats because who in their right mind has 3 inside cats) and a dog (I have the perfect backyard for a dog).

Having a housemate isn’t exactly going the way she expected.

We agreed on a move in day – then she decided 10 days earlier to move in. She was 4 hours later than she said she would be but I didn’t really mind. She has had her boyfriend over almost every night – I told her before she moved in that I am a homebody, I love my peace and just stay at home with a cup of tea of the couch and don’t really like having people over. She said she was the same – I thought it was perfect. She has moved everything around and mind you most things needed to be but throwing out my things and touching my things without permission – not in my room but still makes me uncomfortable.

She wants her roommate to move out.

Turns out I’m not coping well at all, my mental health has taken a dive and the cats are giving me mad hayfever. I spoke in person to her about this and then a few days later gave her a move out message. 100% could have handled it better but I’m a nurse working days and she works at the pub working all different hours. Basically I’m locked in my room because of the allergies.

Her roommate offered a different solution.

She had a tantrum last night because I am insisting she move out rather than take her “solution” of me having long term immunology injections. I’ve told her not to pay anything towards the bills for the time she’s going to live here.

The problem is about more than the cats. Sure, the cats are a problem, but it’s also the boyfriend, the moving things around, and generally not meshing as roommates.

The only thing she did wrong was agree to let someone she didn’t know very well move in with her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She never should’ve let someone with cats move in.

It is weird that she assumed the cats would be outside.

A cat owner weighs in.

They both really do have horrible communication skills.

Establishing house rules might solve a lot of these problems.

