Woman Is Excited To Meet Her Friend’s New Boyfriend, But She Wasn’t Expecting To Buy Him Dinner

Imagine meeting your friend’s boyfriend for the first time. If the three of you were eating dinner at a restaurant together, who should pay the bill? Or would it be better to split the bill?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she thinks splitting the bill is the way to go. Her friend’s boyfriend had completely different expectations.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for not paying for dinner to meet BFFs new BF? So I (35F) and BFF (37F) have known each other for about six years, the majority of which she’s been in a relationship with Ex. The relationship fell apart quite disastrously and she’s spent the better part of the past year bouncing back with work and dating again. She told me she is officially in a new relationship, long distance, with a man (late 30ish, I’m guessing) with 2 kids.

This took me by surprise as 1) long distance isn’t ideal and 2) she has never mentioned that wanting kids was a priority for her. But it was her first relationship after breakup so I was supportive.

She finally got to meet this guy.

Fast forward three months, he comes into town to see her. Naturally she arranges a dinner dinner for the three of us. It goes well, medium price restaurant, a few rounds and dinner. At the end of the dinner, the check comes. The waitress, I’m assuming, seeing the two females and one slightly older male, places the check in front of him.

He seems pretty rude.

Waitress leaves. He pushes the check towards me. When I give the confused look, he tries to play it off, justifying because he’s a guest in our town, I should pay. Which I disagree with, as I never offered it beforehand and did not pick the restaurant.

Here’s how they ended up handling it.

I offered to split it three ways, he and I went back and forth a bit but ultimately it was me and my BFF who put cards down, with her saying as an aside “you can Venmo me later” to him. Was there a social expectation that because he was a visiting guest, I should have paid?

She should definitely not be expected to pay the bill for her friend and her friend’s boyfriend. Splitting it 3 ways is the way to go.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person sees a red flag.

She definitely shouldn’t have been expected to pay for everyone.

This person calls the boyfriend obnoxious.

Another person calls the boyfriend a bum.

There were definitely better ways to handle how to pay the bill.

Friends become enemies when they get stuck paying the bill.

