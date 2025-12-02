December 2, 2025 at 4:15 pm

Woman Is Excited When Her Husband Tells Her He Planned An Anniversary Trip, But She’s Disappointed When He Wants His Mom To Join Them

Imagine going on an anniversary trip with your spouse. Now imagine that same trip but with your mother-in-law tagging along. It’s not the same trip at all is it?

In this story, one woman was happy when her husband told her he planned an anniversary trip, but she’s not on board with his mom joining them.

Is she being selfish or is he?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH being mad that my husband invited his mom on our anniversary trip?

For our fifth anniversary my husband said he planned a weekend getaway.

I was really touched until he told me his mom would be joining because she’s been lonely lately.

She’s not the one making it weird.

I asked why he didn’t ask me first.

And he said I was making it weird and that family is everything.

She’s not the one being selfish.

I told him I wanted to spend the weekend with just us.

And he said I was being selfish.

Now I don’t even want to go AITAH?

If her husband wants to take his mom on a trip, great! But he shouldn’t let her tag along on their anniversary trip!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A parent of adult kids weighs in.

Screenshot 2025 11 06 at 10.21.46 AM Woman Is Excited When Her Husband Tells Her He Planned An Anniversary Trip, But Shes Disappointed When He Wants His Mom To Join Them

A divorced woman shares her perspective.

Screenshot 2025 11 06 at 10.22.13 AM Woman Is Excited When Her Husband Tells Her He Planned An Anniversary Trip, But Shes Disappointed When He Wants His Mom To Join Them

Let’s call it what it is. It’s a family vacation.

Screenshot 2025 11 06 at 10.22.36 AM Woman Is Excited When Her Husband Tells Her He Planned An Anniversary Trip, But Shes Disappointed When He Wants His Mom To Join Them

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to her husband.

Screenshot 2025 11 06 at 10.22.55 AM Woman Is Excited When Her Husband Tells Her He Planned An Anniversary Trip, But Shes Disappointed When He Wants His Mom To Join Them

She is definitely not the one being selfish.

Screenshot 2025 11 06 at 10.23.23 AM Woman Is Excited When Her Husband Tells Her He Planned An Anniversary Trip, But Shes Disappointed When He Wants His Mom To Join Them

It’s crazy that her mother-in-law would even agree to go.

