Woman Is Proud Of Her Foster Son Who Overcame Challenges And Is Now Pursuing Robotics, Mechanical Engineering, And 3D Printing

My 18yo foster son just learned that he is getting a 100% free ride to a 4-year college. First in his family to ever go to college. I am so, so proud of him. Due to the limitations of foster care, I cannot identify him, or post his name or picture on social media. So, I won’t, but man, do I want to. I want to shout it from the rooftops. He’s breaking the cycle of poverty. He is more likely to have children that go to college.

For now, he wants to do mechanical engineering. And he’s already into robotics and 3D printing. He’s going to kill it.

Join me in celebrating tonight. Raise a glass to the rare, rare foster kid that makes it out okay. He’s got 4 younger siblings that get to watch him set the pace. He’s going to be their hero.

