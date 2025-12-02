Woman Is Upset That Her Lazy Boyfriend Keeps Waking Up Their Baby By Talking Loudly, But He Argues That He’s Being Quiet

Imagine being a new mom trying to get your baby to sleep. What would you do if your boyfriend, the baby’s dad, kept talking so loudly that he woke the baby up?

AITAH for getting upset my boyfriend keeps waking our baby while I’m trying to put her to sleep? I have a 9 month old and I’ve been working on teaching her independent sleep. Since around 3 months we have bed shared because I was exhausted and breastfeeding, and yeah, I know people will judge but I did what I had to do. I literally cried when doing it because I felt like such a horrible mother. Now she does her first 1–2 stretches in the crib and I’m working toward her being able to sleep the whole night there and easing off comfort feeds.

Here’s the issue. My boyfriend plays video games all day. He doesn’t work, doesn’t cook, barely cleans (maybe does dishes once or twice a month), and only watches our daughter 1–2 times a week while I shower. I work from home, I cook, I clean, and I take care of her basically 24/7. He only changes diapers or helps with anything if I explicitly ask and even then he complains especially if he showered recently because why would he change a diaper when he “just got out the shower” And I usually end up doing it myself anyway because why do she need to wait 30 minutes for a diaper..?

We still room-share, which matters here. I was putting our daughter to bed we have a routine, I’ve talked to him about it and how important consistency is. She fell asleep, and he kept leaving the room to talk loudly to his brother while gaming. Every time he left, she’d stir and settle… until finally she fully woke up. I tried minimal intervention, she was drifting off again, and he woke her up again talking.

I told him nicely that his voice is waking her and asked him to please keep it down for a bit. He insisted he wasn’t loud and kept talking anyway. At this point I had been trying for a while and I hadn’t even showered yet, so I just put her down and went to shower. He then asked me to “just put her in the jumper” (we both know that means he’s going to ignore her and keep gaming).

I ignored it, came back, and she’s clearly exhausted. I try again to get her to sleep and ask him again to please be quiet for a few minutes. He instantly gets defensive, saying I’m “crazy” and that he was quiet. I told him her sleep is more important than a video game and I’m not asking for much literally 10 minutes.

He said I can’t expect him to not talk to his brother and literally said it was “2 against 1” because his brother “heard” him being quiet. Then he starts timing me and gives me a 10-minutes like I’m a child. At that point, I just felt completely disrespected. I wasn’t rude, I wasn’t yelling, I just wanted our daughter to sleep and explained why it matters.

This isn’t new it’s been months of me doing everything and him acting like basic parenting is optional if it interferes with games. So… AITAH? Or is it fair to expect my partner to not talk for 10 minutes while I put our baby to sleep and to, you know, help raise his child?

