Woman Is Visiting The United States For The First Time To Attend A Work Conference, But Her Family Wants Her To Visit Them

Imagine traveling to another country for a work conference.

If you planned to arrive a few days early to go exploring on your own and see the sights, would you be open to changing those plans and flying to the opposite side of the country to visit your family?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation, and she would rather keep her plans as is than visit her family, but she’s wondering if she should visit them anyway.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTAH for not visiting my family on my first-ever trip to the US, even though they all live on the opposite coast? I (30s, F) am visiting the US for the very first time — it’s something I’ve looked forward to for years. My work trip is on the western side and I planned a few places to visit centered around that place because I really want to explore the national parks and natural wonders there.

Her family wants her to visit.

My entire family — parents and siblings — live together on the East Coast. They’re happy that I’m finally visiting the US and a few are expecting me to visit them – especially my aunt. Normally, I’d understand that — it’s my first trip, and it would be nice to see them.

I don’t blame her for not wanting to see her family this trip.

But here’s the thing: I don’t have the best relationship with my immediate family. We’ve had our share of conflicts, and being around them can be emotionally draining for me. Plus, visiting them would mean an expensive, time-consuming cross-country detour (flying several hours each way), cutting into the limited time I have for the trip I’ve been dreaming about which is about 2-3 days(plus the weekend) before my work conference starts for a week the following Monday. I leave for my home country on Friday the same week.

She’s not sure what to do.

Part of me feels guilty for not going — it is my maiden visit, and they’re my family. But another part of me wants to prioritize peace and do something for myself. Would I be a jerk if I skipped visiting them this time and just focused on the trip I’ve planned?

She doesn’t have much time. Traveling across the country would be a lot more effort. Maybe they could fly to the west coast to see her if they really want to see her so much.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s how she should respond.

The United States really is a BIG country.

It’s a work trip, not a vacation.

They could visit her instead.

Her relatives are being unrealistic.

She doesn’t have time to fly across the country.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.