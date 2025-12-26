Woman Joined A Casual Office Social Fundraiser, But She Refused To Pay When The Organizer Wouldn’t Show Her The Breakdown Of Their Pooled Money

Transparency matters even in informal money pooling at work.

AITA for refusing to cover a shared cost after my coworker wouldn’t show me the break of what the money had gone towards so far? I (24F) recently started my first full-time job after graduating. My company has an optional team social fund where each member of our small department contributes a set amount every month. This is to cover birthday treats, team lunches, and small surprises. It sounded harmless, so I joined when my coworker Liam asked.

He manages the fund, and everyone just sends him their contribution directly. Not that I suspected anything, but last month, I asked if he could give me a breakdown of what the money had gone toward so far. I wanted the breakdown because I’m trying to be better about tracking my spending. My mom drilled into me that I should always know where my money is going.

He said, “Yeah, I’ll get it to you later.” He didn’t. A few days later, he didn’t send anything, but he reminded me that my monthly contribution was due. I asked politely for the breakdown again. No reply. I waited a few days and sent a follow-up. Nothing. He responds to other messages in the work group chat, but mine about the fund gets ignored.

Last week, he came to my desk and said, “Hey, you still haven’t sent your part for the fund this month.”. I told him I’d be happy to once I got the breakdown I’d asked for. It wasn’t anything complicated, just a list of what’s been purchased with everyone’s contributions. His whole demeanor shifted. He sighed loudly and said: “Nobody else needs this level of detail. It’s supposed to be casual. You’re making it weird.”.

I told him it wasn’t personal. It’s just my budget and my comfort. He walked away mid-sentence. Now, a couple coworkers have hinted that I’m overthinking everything and making extra work for Liam. One even said I was being stingy for not just paying like everyone else. I’m starting to feel guilty, but it also seems like a basic thing to ask when I’m handing over money every month. AITA for refusing to contribute again until he shows me what the fund is actually being spent on?

