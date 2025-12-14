Woman Lives With Her Boyfriend In His House, So When His Sister Asked Her Who Pays The Mortgage, She Felt Really Uncomfortable

Different couples have different agreements about how to split up the bills. While some split them 50/50, others find arrangements that work better for their income and their desires.

If your partner’s sister asked you who paid the mortgage, would that question bother you? Would you answer honestly, or would you tell her it’s none of her business?

In this story, one woman is in that situation, and the question makes her really uncomfortable.

AITAH for feeling irritated that my boyfriend’s sister asked if I pay for the mortgage, and wants access to the house? Lately, I’ve been feeling really bothered about what happened a few months ago. It never really left my mind. I have a good relationship with my boyfriend’s family. We have been together for 6 years now. I’m 30, he’s 35. I sometimes hang out with his sister.

A few months ago, we were walking around the mall and out of nowhere, she asks me if I pay towards the mortgage. My boyfriend owns the house. We’ve been living together for 5 years now. We both work 16 hour days, although I am thinking about quitting as the job is tough on my health. My boyfriend and I have talked about every aspect of our relationship including getting married, finances, etc., so there are no surprises once we get to that stage. He has no problem with paying for the mortgage and utilities.

Early in the relationship, I’ve given him money many times but he always gave it back saying if I send him any more, he’ll just spend it on me. I know I am very fortunate, and I in no way take this for granted. We have a tenant (lives separately from us) that helps with the mortgage. Without the tenant, I would absolutely be helping with the mortgage in a heartbeat. I do almost everything in the house. I cook, I clean, I get groceries, and pay for gas when needed.

When giving my bf gifts, I try to give something that’s needed and of big value because I already don’t pay towards the mortgage. It’s my way of thanking him. For example, I recently got him a snowblower that costs $6k (yes, he’s been wanting this particular one) which is equivalent to about 10 months of rent in our area.

So when the sister asked me that, I was shocked and I just said ‘no.’ I felt uncomfortable during the rest of the time we were together. And ever since, I’ve been feeling like she’s intruding in our personal life.

My boyfriend’s parents has access to our house. That’s always been fine with me. The last few weeks, the sister has been making these remarks asking what the code is (I guess so she doesn’t have to knock every time we’re having a family gathering). I did not say anything when she made these remarks, nor did my bf.

Then a couple days ago, family was invited and she came later, and punched in a code to the house, which I’m assuming the parents gave her. Am I being too dramatic? Am I overreacting?

If her name isn’t on the mortgage, she doesn’t need to pay it. It’s not her house. It’s her boyfriend’s house. If her boyfriend is fine with her living there rent free, that’s the only thing that matters. His sister is probably just jealous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

