Woman Photoshopped Her Grade To Graduate High School, So Now She Fears It Will Ruin Her Dream Of Becoming A CPA One Day

by Heide Lazaro

Diploma, graduation cap, and books on the table

Past mistakes can haunt us even years later.

This woman once Photoshopped a college class grade to graduate from high school.

Now she’s 25 and dreams of becoming a CPA, but is terrified this old secret will ruin her future.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

I photoshopped my college report card to graduate high school.

I had to take two college classes in my senior year to get the right amount of credits to graduate.

At the beginning of my freshman year, I went to a treatment center and missed 9th to 11th grade.

I did basic schooling while there, but I did not get the right amount of credits during my time there.

This woman used Photoshop to edit her grades.

Fast forward to senior year in traditional high school.

I am cramming classes along with the two college classes.

I used Photoshop to change the number and letter grade.

I gave it to my small-town high school.

She graduated, and nobody suspected a thing.

They graduated me with the exact amount of credits needed.

Nobody ever said anything, so I rolled with it.

I have quite literally thought about this every single week since.

And it makes me so ashamed.

She wanted to go back to school, but she’s afraid they won’t let her.

I have told my husband, but nobody else.

He was supportive and actually sympathized with me.

I am now 25 and wanting to go back to school to become a CPA eventually.

I am terrified I won’t be accepted into college.

I am scared I’ll never get the chance to actually do something with my life.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a good point.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 2.53.12 PM Woman Photoshopped Her Grade To Graduate High School, So Now She Fears It Will Ruin Her Dream Of Becoming A CPA One Day

Here’s quite a similar story.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 2.53.55 PM Woman Photoshopped Her Grade To Graduate High School, So Now She Fears It Will Ruin Her Dream Of Becoming A CPA One Day

Don’t sweat it, says this one.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 2.54.12 PM Woman Photoshopped Her Grade To Graduate High School, So Now She Fears It Will Ruin Her Dream Of Becoming A CPA One Day

People are supporting her.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 2.54.29 PM Woman Photoshopped Her Grade To Graduate High School, So Now She Fears It Will Ruin Her Dream Of Becoming A CPA One Day

Finally, none of this matters, says this one.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 2.55.17 PM Woman Photoshopped Her Grade To Graduate High School, So Now She Fears It Will Ruin Her Dream Of Becoming A CPA One Day

Sometimes, the skeletons in our closet include some Photoshopped report cards.

