Woman Plans On Spending Halloween With Her Boyfriend, But He Makes Other Plans With A Friend At The Last Minute

Imagine looking forward to dressing up with your boyfriend for Halloween. You have a cute couples costume planned and the perfect date idea. Would you be upset if he chose to hang out with some of his friend instead?

The woman in this story was in that exact situation, and while she doesn’t want to break up over it, she is pretty upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not telling my boyfriend 18M the plans I 19F had for us on halloween after he bailed to go hangout with friends This Halloween my boyfriend and I were supposed to have a matching couples costume. We’d planned our matching Adventure Time costumes since March because Halloween’s my favorite holiday. We agreed to be Lady Rainacorn from Adventure Time and he was going to be Jake. This was agreed on by both of us little over a month before Halloween. I bought a full Lady Rainicorn outfit, and he just needed a yellow hat or ears. I’m not the wealthiest person in the world but I believe that things that bring people joy are worth spending a little bit of money on.

She got her costume well in advance.

When we were picking things out for our costumes I didn’t mind that mine was more expensive because I thought I was going to be dressing up with him. About 2 weeks before Halloween I show him my costume arrived and reminded him to buy his own or at least give me a heads up on if he wanted me to make his ears. He says that he’ll buy it and not to worry about having to make him anything for his costume. Another week goes by and nothing.

He changed the plans.

I’m a little peeved by this but I just don’t say anything about it. The day before Halloween I text him and ask what’s up with his costume. He tells me that he was going to just go bouldering with his friends since one of them hasn’t ever gone before and is finally free to go.

She’s pretty upset.

It really hurt that he canceled last minute after promising we’d spend Halloween together. If I was in his position I would just decline if it wasn’t something I wanted to do, or if logistically I couldn’t come through I would tell him asap.

I feel like it is super disrespectful not do that. From my eyes, it seemed like he wouldn’t have told me about the plans he had with his friends if I hadn’t asked him until he was out bouldering already. His last minute cancelation made all of my other plans for halloween fall through and all I could do was stay home with my cats.

She had planned a special date.

For our Halloween date I had planned to see a costume party punk show since he’s never seen one in our city and I had some other things planned along the way before the show. To me, the biggest thing was that I wanted to surprise him and see his reaction. I haven’t told him what I had planned on us doing but part of me doesn’t want to. I haven’t really talked to him since and he flew out this Sunday to go on a trip to another country for a week so I can’t really talk to him since he’s so busy.

She doesn’t want to break up over this.

I’m just lost, I don’t know how to talk to him about this without him getting offended or making it seem like I want to break up. I’ve been pretty distant with him over the phone since we can’t see each other everyday and I know he’s noticed but he’s just kind of pretending that there’s nothing wrong. We’ve both been adjusting to a new city, and I want it to be us against the world, not each other.

He obviously didn’t understand how important it was to her to spend Halloween together. Maybe she should’ve told him she had planned a special surprise date for Halloween.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

