Woman Quietly Paid For Her Friend’s Dog’s Surgery, But When Her Ex Took All The Credit, She Wondered If It Was Time To Set The Record Straight

It’s easy to stay humble when no one knows what you’ve done — until someone else takes your credit for your good deed.

After secretly paying for her friend’s beloved pet’s surgery, one woman watched her ex-boyfriend play the hero.

Now, years later, the truth still gnaws at her, and she’s wondering if it’s finally time to set the record straight.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I told my friend that I was the anonymous person who paid his vet bills? A few years ago, my friend George had a lot of debt and couldn’t afford for his dog to have surgery. He finally was going to do it and pay for it on credit cards.

So she decided to step in and help her friend out.

The morning of the surgery, I called the animal hospital and paid for everything, and told them to please keep it anonymous. I had offered my friend before, and he was too proud to accept. A few weeks later, I saw him, and he brought it up and asked if it was me.

That’s when someone else jumped in to steal the spotlight.

My boyfriend at the time, now ex-boyfriend John, immediately jumped in with a “Yes, we paid it.” John made a big showing of it and definitely insinuated that he had made the decision to pay and paid most, if not all, of the cost. In reality, he had paid zero and also was pretty against how I spent my own money.

She decided to keep her mouth shut, but she grew to regret that decision.

I didn’t say anything at the time, as it would have been awkward, and I already felt uncomfortable since I was planning to be anonymous forever. It’s years later now. I still see George and John through our mutual friends once in a while. George will still bring up to John how grateful he is for him covering the medical bills that time, and John is always saying something like, “It’s my pleasure.” This really bothers me.

She wonders if it’s too late to tell George what really happened.

I know I was planning to be anonymous, so it shouldn’t bother me, but I feel like John is taking credit for something he had not earned. So much time has passed that I think I might be an AH to bring it all up again the next time this happens. I feel very small inside for even caring. WIBTA?

The silence felt noble at first — until her ex filled it with lies.

What did Reddit think?

Revealing John’s duplicity is actually the kindest thing to do here.

It’s time to put an end to all this drama.

John really doesn’t deserve the smug satisfaction he currently has.

George would likely want to know the truth about this generosity.

It’s funny how doing the right thing can still leave you feeling wronged.

Maybe the lesson here is that good people stay quiet, and selfish ones never stop talking.

