Woman Refused To Follow A Child Back On TikTok After Her Sister Promised She Would, And Now Her Family Thinks She’s Being Selfish

Boundaries on social media are just as important as in real life.

AITA for not following a kid back on social media because my sister asked me to I (30F) have a popular social media account on TikTok. No specifics, but I have over 2 million followers and post regular family-friendly content. I’ve been a content creator for 5 years now. And it’s something I take great pride in.

My older sister (33F) and I have a slightly rocky relationship. To be frank, she is very controlling and expects me to do whatever she asks. Be it lend her money (which she never gives back) or do her freebies or favors in regard to my other jobs outside of content creation. She also expects free gifts or days out because of my following. And she gets mad at me if I decide to take my best friend or boyfriend instead of her.

I love my sister, but occasionally it feels like she only loves me when it is convenient for her. My sister works with kids and sometimes chaperones young actors backstage during shows. This week, she is looking after kids in an amateur production of Annie. I got a voice note on WhatsApp from her telling me that one of the kids in the show follows me on TikTok. And that she told the kid that I would follow her back.

Of course, I was a little taken aback by this. I don’t know the child, and obviously kids follow me on TikTok daily, but I never follow any of them back. I only follow creators who make similar content to me, creators whose content I enjoy watching, and of course, my friends and family in real life. All of whom I know personally.

I’ve yet to respond to my sister, but she is blowing up my phone demanding I follow this kid back. I asked my parents what I should do, and they said they didn’t understand why I wouldn’t follow the kid back. “It would make her day!” they said. I understand their sentiment, but to me, it feels weird to follow some random child back that I don’t even know. Especially since when you become mutuals on TikTok, it means you can direct message each other. And there are no boundaries in place.

I also work with kids regularly and would never follow any child that I interact with. So why would it be different now that my sister has made this random kid a promise? My parents think I’m out of line and that I should just “do something nice for the child and my sister.” But it just feels wrong to me.

I asked my best friend also, and she agreed with me. She said that if it makes me uncomfortable, I shouldn’t do it. But I feel bad. Am I overthinking this? Am I the jerk?

