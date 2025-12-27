Woman Refused To Give Up A Cat She Wanted To Adopt, So The Foster Family’s Kid Has Been Crying Because Wanted To Keep It

Kittens are lovable, and they can capture people’s hearts.

This woman responded to a post to adopt a kitten while she was out of the country. When she returned, the foster home temporarily caring for the cat wanted to keep the kitten, but she refused to give it up.

AITA for refusing to give up the cat I wanted to adopt? I (20F), a month ago, saw an adoption post for two kittens found on the street. I always wanted a cat, and always wanted to adopt – I firmly believe that it’s a better idea than buying an animal from breeders. Now, I finally have the financial means to support an animal, a stable situation regarding living conditions, and support from my family (whom I still live with, since I am currently studying at university). I saw the post while we were away in our home country due to family reasons, and wrote the woman with the kittens that I really like one of the girls. She is very calm and tactile by the woman’s words, and has the funniest expressions – if you imagine a cat from the Middle Ages paintings, that will be her. Anyway, the woman answered that she would gladly keep her a little longer so that I can pick her up immediately after getting back home.

Yesterday, we finally got back, so I also immediately wrote her, “Hey, I’m finally ready to take my little girl home!” She answered that the little one is currently with her friend, temporarily, and that I can schedule a meeting with her to meet the kitten and discuss when to pick her up. I wrote the woman who currently has the kitten, and we agreed that today I’ll visit her. That should’ve been it, right? But, this morning, the woman in question wrote me that her nephew and mother don’t want to give the kitten to anyone, and that her nephew has been crying since yesterday because he doesn’t want to let the little one go. After that, she offered to “find me a new cat” in the group where other people basically do the same thing – helping to find homes for cats from the streets.

I wrote that, no, I’m not giving up the cat, and that I could’ve met her in the middle in any other situation, but not this one. I also wrote the woman who found the cat originally, the one who’s been discussing the adoption with me, a month ago!!! She was unpleasantly surprised, and told me that she would speak with her friend immediately, since she didn’t know about this at all. The situation is not solved yet, since it’s only happened today, but I can’t help but think if I’m overreacting? I’m really, really mad, because why should I need to account for the feelings of a child, whose parents (or aunt, in this case), couldn’t explain to him what “temporary” means? I really, really love the kitten, and I don’t want to give her up just because people I don’t know have negative feelings about it. On the other hand, I’m not really known for thinking straight when I’m mad, and I guess I need the opinion from people who don’t know me, so that I can understand if I’m making a mistake here or not. So, I’m I the jerk?

