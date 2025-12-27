Woman Refuses To Help Her Coworker By Withdrawing Money Late At Night, So The Coworker Posts A Passive-Aggressive Social Media Message Calling Her A “Fake Friend”

You never really know someone’s expectations until they ask for a favor at the wrong time.

So, what would you do if a coworker you barely know tried to pull you into their financial mess late at night, then turned around and blasted “fake friends” on social media when you didn’t hand over cash?

Would you apologize to them? Or would you end the friendship altogether?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and is ready to find a way out.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for not floating a coworker money I (28F) have a coworker (42F) whom I started working with indirectly last year. I’ve been friendly, I’d say (shared social media, went to a birthday party), with this coworker for about 6 months. We’ve hung out about 4 times. She messaged me late on a Friday night, saying her card was locked and the replacement was lost in the mail. I initially was confused why she didn’t have another card, etc. She also said she couldn’t send money to her man (who, from what I can tell, has less capital and is using her) because he has a specific bank and it would charge a fee to transfer money.

Now, things are weird.

She essentially wanted to Zelle me and then have me pull the money out to give to her in cash, although she acknowledged it was cold, late, and dark. Also, my bank locations are in the zombie parts of the city. I told her to lmk if she wants my credit card referral link. She then posted a story on her social saying, “I love my friends that just get it…Either you can help or you can’t. That’s what separates real friends and family and mere colleagues.” I am fine with being a mere colleague and have decided to stop speaking to her as she put me in this weird situation, and now she still wants to act like we are friends, but I’m closing that down. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like she was up to something.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about her request.

This reader thinks she probably contacted many people.

Here’s how this person shuts down those questions.

For this person, it all sounds very scammy.

Here’s an explanation of what may be going on.

She was right for not helping, because it certainly sounds like this girl was up to something bad.

