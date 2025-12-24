Woman Rejected Her Friend’s Unscheduled Visit Because She Was Cleaning Her Apartment, So She Was Accused Of Not Feeling The Vibes

Even good friendships still need healthy boundaries.

This woman was in the middle of cleaning her apartment and finishing some work.

Her friend suddenly texted her, saying she’s nearby and bringing up some food.

She politely declined her friend and asked to reschedule, but her friend didn’t take it very well.

AITA for asking my friend to reschedule her surprise visit because I was already busy? This happened last weekend. My name is Nicole (26F) and I have a close friend, Lauren (27F). We get along well, but she’s always been a bit spontaneous. She loves doing grand gestures and last-minute plans. While I’m more of a “please text me before showing up” type of person.

On Saturday, I had already planned a quiet day at home to catch up on cleaning. I also had some work stuff I’d been putting off. Around noon, I got a text from Lauren saying, “I’m five minutes away! I brought food. Surprise!” I honestly thought she was joking at first. She wasn’t.

At that exact moment, I was in the middle of reorganizing my whole apartment. Everything was everywhere, with laundry on the couch and cleaning supplies out. My laptop was open with deadlines I needed to work on. I wasn’t in a place to host anyone. I especially wasn’t ready for someone planning to hang out all afternoon.

So I called her and said, as politely as I could: “Hey, I appreciate the surprise, but today really isn’t good for me.” I asked if we could do tomorrow instead so I could be present and not rushing around stressed. She got quiet, but said “Okay,” and left without coming up.

Later that night, I got a long text saying I killed the vibe. She said she was trying to do something nice. And that most friends would be happy someone brought them food and company. She also said she felt embarrassed for trying. I told her I wasn’t upset at all and that I appreciated the thought. I just didn’t appreciate the timing. She left me on read.

A couple mutual friends think I should’ve just let her in for an hour since she brought food. Others said she was being inconsiderate by showing up unannounced and expecting me to drop everything. I honestly wasn’t trying to hurt her feelings. I just wasn’t prepared for a surprise drop-in. AITA for not letting her come up and asking to reschedule instead?

