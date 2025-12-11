Woman Shared A Heartfelt Photo Honoring Her Mom Who Helped Her As She Gave Birth To Her Newborn, But Her Dad Got Offended And Jealous

Celebrating family milestones should be about love, not jealousy.

AITA for posting a picture of my mom, baby and I? I chose to become a mom on my own, using an anonymous sperm donor. My parents were both very supportive of this, especially my mom. She was by my side for everything. Doctor’s appointments, ultrasounds, gender reveal, planning the nursery, birthing classes, etc. I knew I wanted her by my side in the delivery room and to cut the cord.

My dad also wanted to be in the delivery room, but I honestly didn’t feel comfortable with that. While he is supportive of me at this stage in my life, we aren’t very close. I did compromise and say if he wanted, he could be in the waiting room. He did that and had some friends stop by, having a “nagypapa party” (grandpa in Hungarian, pronounced nudge-papa). Cool, everyone wins.

Because my mom was cutting the cord and was my emotional support through it, I approached the nurse. I asked, no pressure if the answer was no, if she could capture the moment the baby was put on my chest. She said absolutely and that they do it often. Hours after the birth of my daughter, when she was taken for a check-up, I finally got a chance to look at my phone.

The nurse captured a few great pictures, but my favorite was one of me, my mom, and my baby girl. My mom and I were crying as we gazed down at this amazing, perfect baby girl. Maybe it was postpartum hormones, but it had me in tears. I felt it truly captured a moment of three generations gathered. My mom has made mistakes, but she broke cycles in her own right. I plan on breaking more with this little one, and I know she plans to do more than her mom ever did as a grandma. In many ways, to me, you can feel that in this picture, the two of us making a silent vow to do better by this baby girl.

As soon as I got home from the hospital, I used an app to have this picture framed and mailed to me. I hung it up in my daughter’s nursery on the wall by her crib. She’s not sleeping in there yet, but I hope as she gets older, she finds comfort in it. There are other pictures in the room, including ones of my brother and dad holding her. But that picture is the most prominent.

My mom came to stay with me after the birth for six weeks to help out. When she went home, I posted the picture on social media. (It’s not revealing in the slightest on mine or my daughter’s end). I captioned it “3 generations. 3 women. I love you, Mom. Thank you for everything.”

My dad got offended by this and asked where his thank you was. I was confused. I have thanked him for all he’s done throughout the pregnancy. I gave him a gift for letting me “borrow” my mom for over a month. I’ve posted pictures of him with the baby, too.

He said it was disrespectful and that I’ve been “centering my mom too much.” I pointed out it’s because she helped the most and that it’s really weird for him to get so offended about this. I told him he keeps trying to center himself in this when it’s not about him. He called me ungrateful. My mom is on my side and said he’s just cranky. But my brother said I shouldn’t have posted it. AITA?

