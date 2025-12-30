Woman Spends Thanksgiving With Her Family, But She Left Early When Her Aunt Got Mad For Not Saying A Specific Phrase

Imagine having a strained relationship with your family, but you decide to spend Thanksgiving weekend with them anyway.

AITA for saying “Good Morning” instead of a cultural phrase? I (27F) spent thanksgiving weekend with my family. For context, I have a very fraught relationship with my family and have mostly disengaged with them over the years, but they put in more effort lately so I started attending more events. My grandma is also getting older so I want to spend more time with her. The reasons for my disengagement is that I feel like me (and my siblings) have been treated more unfairly compared to my cousins, but I am just using this as background on why I got more upset than I should have.

My cousins and my sister & BIL came over early in the morning because they were going to a movie I had already seen. I had drove in earlier yesterday, picking up my sister and BIL from the city, and stayed overnight so I can drive them back as public transport would be long and annoying. I waited to have lunch until they arrived and was in the guest room, but they never called me before they started eating. I heard them eventually and came out, my cousins greeted me with “Good morning” as I walked in and I greeted her back “Good morning” and asked what dishes were out.

As I sat down to eat one of my aunts (not the mom of my cousin or owner of the house), said I need to greet my older cousins with a cultural phrase. I said I had already told them good morning. And she said no I had to greet them with a specific phrase. Again I said I think it’s fine but she wouldn’t drop it. So I went and said the phrase to all of them (slightly sarcastically) and sat down again.

My aunt took my plate of food and said I wasn’t welcome in this house if I don’t say it properly. So I said fine I will leave then. I went to grab my coat and things and as I was walking out my cousin told me I should just say the phrase as a cultural thing towards my elders. I told her I had told her good morning, and that my younger siblings didn’t say the phrase to me and no one said anything to them, I don’t find it a big deal.

She said no they should, but again I do not think she understood the double standards? No one has taken someone’s plate and ordered my siblings out because they didn’t say it to me, I wouldn’t care anyway. My cousin and me argued about it, I said I didn’t need this drama in my life and she said I was the one creating the drama by storming out. My sister agreed with her and my other cousin mumbled I should say it to be nice. For context, I had greeted them all with that phrase yesterday when I arrived. I left the house and drove home. AITA?

I think I can see why she keeps her distance from her family! And, she wasn’t the one creating drama – her aunt was.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

