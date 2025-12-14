Woman Spent Years Being Disrespected By Her Sister At Family Events, So When She Planned A Concert Night, She Left Her Sister Off The Guest List
Family drama has a way of turning even simple plans into emotional minefields.
When one woman decided to leave her disrespectful sister off the concert invite list, old habits of guilt started creeping back in.
She couldn’t help but wonder if cutting off toxicity was worth being labeled the villain.
Read on for the full story.
WIBTA for inviting everyone except my sister..
…to a concert?
About a month ago, I (F29) cut ties with her (F32) after she disrespected me at every family event all my life.
I had told her to stop, but she kept going, so I had enough.
But the way she was raised made it difficult to turn her back on her rude sister entirely.
I’ve been taught my whole life to always include everyone, even those you don’t have the best relationship with.
And honestly, it feels so evil and childish to invite everyone except her.
Since it’s a concert, we wouldn’t be talking so much anyway.
AITA for leaving her out?
Sometimes the kindest thing you can do is stop pretending everything’s fine.
What did Reddit think?
There’s no point in cutting ties only to reconnect for something as small as a concert.
Rude or not, sometimes you just have to protect your peace.
It’s not reasonable to feel obligated to invite someone you already cut contact with.
Inviting someone she doesn’t even want to be around would make the concert decidedly less fun.
Peace of mind beats forced politeness every time.
