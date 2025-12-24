Woman Supported Herself Her Entire Life Without Her Parents’ Help, Yet They’re Demanding She Provide More Financial Support To Them

Family obligations are important, but boundaries matter, too.

This woman grew up handling everything alone while her parents controlled many aspects of her life.

Now that she’s grown and independent, her parents demand more financial support.

When she refused, they started guilt-tripping her and calling her selfish.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for refusing to give my parents more money after doing everything myself growing up? I (27F) have parents who were never really there for me. Growing up, I handled all my own paperwork, legal stuff, and even worked from a young age. They controlled what I could do. My hobbies, school choices, and even my college tuition.

This woman started being independent at a young age.

I had to figure everything out myself, taking out loans to pay for college and working multiple jobs to survive. Even now, I am independent. Even when they had money and I needed it, they never shared it with me. I pay for their bills and send them some money occasionally.

Her parents started asking for more from her, and she refused.

Recently, they started asking for more. When I said I could not, they got angry, They guilt-tripped me and called me selfish. Then, they ignored me for days.

She believes she has given them more than enough.

I understand they are my parents and I have some responsibility toward them. But I feel like I have already done more than my fair share to survive and take care of myself. I want to help where I can, but I cannot keep being treated like I owe them everything after years of doing it all alone. AITA for refusing to give them more support, standing my ground, and being a bit selfish for once?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

They sound abusive and manipulative, says this one.

This user advises stopping the sending of money.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

It’s not being “selfish” when you decide to prioritize yourself.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.