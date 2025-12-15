Woman Usually Spends The Holidays At Her Stepbrother’s House, But She Never Enjoys It And Would Rather Do Something Else

Imagine having a yearly tradition where everyone in your family goes to your stepbrother’s house for Christmas. If you didn’t enjoy this tradition, would you keep going every year anyway, or would you make other plans?

AITA for not wanting to go to my stepbrother’s house for holidays anymore? I grew up without my dad and my mom married my step dad when I was young and he has two boys. Was neither close with his kids or him. We are different people with very different values.

My mom constantly asks me to go over to his oldest boys house that is married with kids there for holidays. I have went the past two years and its so uncomfortable and not natural. We dont connect or talk… Its an hour away and not worth it to me. I dont wanna just do fake family stuff.

My step dads kids dont even talk to me when I go over, nor does his wife. didnt invite me to their wedding, and only say hi when I leave. I feel my parents value them more because they took the same path they did in life and mine differs from theirs. AITA for not wanting to go over there?

