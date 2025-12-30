Woman Wanted To Brighten Her Struggling Nephew’s Christmas With A Big Gift, But She Worried Spending Too Much Might Disrupt The Peace With Her Husband

Holiday generosity brings out the best in people, but it can also stir up some unexpected tension when it comes to finances.

When one aunt decides she wants to give her struggling nephew something truly special for Christmas, she realizes the gesture may cause friction with her husband.

Suddenly, a child’s wishlist became an debate over boundaries and budgets.

WIBTA if I bought my nephew a drum set? My nephew has had a rough upbringing. Both of his parents are in and out of recovery. We’re (my husband and I) trying to provide some much-needed love during a rough spot. I asked what he wanted for Christmas and he said a drum set.

She knows this is an expensive gift, but considering everything her nephew has been through, she feels compelled to oblige.

Drum sets are not cheap. Like $400 minimum. That is well above what we normally spend on nieces and nephews (maybe $20–$50). I told my husband what we wanted and he said it is my call on what I want to do.

Her husband has been known to go all out on gifts in the past.

He has given extravagant gifts to our family before ($6000 for a wedding, $500 for a vacation). However, I feel like he may be irritated that we wouldn’t be spending as much on his family this year. For reference, I have 1 nephew. He has 10+ nieces and nephews.

She feels like she needs to ask permission, and part of her feels guilty.

Normally we buy for our family and leave it at that, but we always ask the other person before dropping a big chunk of change. WIBTA if I bought my nephew the drum set?

