Woman Was Preparing Multiple Orders In Her Store, So He Told The DoorDash Driver To Sit Down While Waiting But He Just Stood There And Stared At Her

Some delivery workers don’t know proper store etiquette.

This woman was working at Jamba Juice when she received an online order early in the morning.

She told the DoorDash driver to take a seat while waiting, but he just silently stood there and glared at her.

Instead of rushing, she found a satisfying way to handle the uncomfortable situation.

To the doordasher who stood and STARED at me the entire time I made your pickup order: I do apologize to whoever was waiting on their order. But your DoorDash driver sincerely sucks. It was 7:15 a.m. when they came in. I asked for the name on the order (Alex).

This woman told the delivery driver to take a seat while waiting.

I told him I was just finishing up a previous online order. His would be ready in a few minutes if he wanted to take a seat. Nope. The driver just stayed at the end of the counter and stared. Fully freaking stared at me the entire time I made the smoothies.

She took her time preparing the order.

What did I do? I went slower. I did not rush. I took my time. I am fast at making smoothies and putting the order all together. But this driver really annoyed me by being completely quiet, minus a few huffs, and just glaring at me the entire time.

She felt uncomfortable with the stare.

Like bro, I am making the order. Please stop. I’m uncomfortable. I don’t need to be eagle-eye watched. Sincerely, your favorite Jamba Juice employee.

Dude, you don’t have to stare while waiting for the order.

