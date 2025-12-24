Woman Went Out To A Family Lunch Expecting Fair Splitting Of The Bill, But Her Uncle Insisted An Arrangement That Seemed Unfair For Her And Her Mom

Splitting the bill should be simple, but some people insist on making it complicated.

This woman went out to lunch with her mom, uncle, and his 11-year-old son.

When it was time to pay the bill, she divided the cost so that she and her mom would pay their share.

And he would pay for his and his son’s meals.

Her uncle insisted that they divide the bill by 3 instead, but they didn’t agree.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not helping pay for my cousin’s meal? I (28F) went out for lunch with my mom (46), my uncle (36), and his son (11) yesterday. Uncle chose the place and insisted on everyone sharing a huge barbecue. Even though my mom and I wanted to eat something else. Once the bill comes, I divided it by four and said that he should pay for himself and my cousin. While my mom and I would each pay for our own part.

This woman’s mother shared that she never made anyone pay for her meals.

He got angry at this and said that every adult should cover a third of the bill. Because my cousin obviously couldn’t contribute. It was not the first time he had done this. My mom pointed out that she never made him or anyone else help pay for my meals when I was a kid.

She agreed to pay even if she thought it was unfair, and she didn’t like the food.

Uncle insisted. I agreed to pay extra because I didn’t want to make a scene at the restaurant. But I got angry because I was spending a good amount of money on food I was not enthusiastic about. I told my mom that I’m never going out to eat with him again. In fact, I had previously said that and only agreed to this lunch because it was supposed to be in a cheap restaurant. But uncle changed his mind about the place at the last minute.

Her uncle paid for his son, but called her and her mom selfish.

My uncle overheard and agreed to give us the money but got angry and called us selfish. For context, I’m a teacher so I’m not exactly rolling in cash. My mom and my uncle are both better off than me financially. They’re not rich or anything, but he can definitely cover half the bill. AITA?

Nothing ruins an appetite faster than someone else’s inappropriate math.

