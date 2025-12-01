Woman Went To The Mall With Her Mom, But A Security Officer Mistook Them For Employees And Threatened A $50 Fine For Not Parking In The Right Spot

Parking rules should be clear and fair for everyone.

This woman went to the mall with her mom and niece, only to find a confusing parking warning on their car.

The notice claimed they violated “employee parking rules” and threatened a $50 fine.

None of them were mall employees, so she was totally confused as to why they were given a warning.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

I got a warning for not parking in employee parking at a mall I don’t work at Yesterday, I went to the local mall with my mom and niece. When we came out to the car to leave, there was a piece of paper tucked under the windshield wiper. I thought it was a flyer or an ad. But when I picked it up, I saw that it was a parking violation warning.

This woman read the note, and it said “Employee Parking Rules.”

At first, I thought that we might have mistakenly parked in a handicap space. But then, I saw that it said “Employee Parking Rules” on the top. It just listed a bunch of stuff about how mall employees are supposed to park beyond a certain point to leave the good spaces for customers. It also said that there was a $50 fine if we did it again.

Her mom used to work at the mall 20 years ago.

I’m just so confused as to why some mall security officer thought that it was an employee’s vehicle. We were parked right out front, in the first space past the handicap parking. My mom has a very unique, recognizable car, of which I have never seen another in the mall parking lot. She did used to work at the mall, but that was literally twenty years ago.

She couldn’t figure out why they had been mistaken for employees.

We’re there all the time, so I don’t know why it’s just now that someone has a problem with it. I still haven’t found any explanation for it. I’m just not looking forward to getting issued a fine by a delusional officer. Because we go there very often and always park in the same lot.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person offers a suggestion.

Here’s a similar remark.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one is curious.

Finally, here’s a quick hunch. Lol.

Some confusions have no clear solutions.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.