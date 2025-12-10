Woman Who Has Just Started Her First Retail Job Encountered Her First Rude Customer, But When She Called The Manager, Other Customers Were Kind

Working retail is very hard for every retail worker, but imagine being a beginner and not even knowing how to deal with rude customers yet.

This is the situation a woman who has just started working in a retail store vents about.

Let’s hear her and see what people had to say.

First experience with a rude customer. This is my first job in retail, and I’ve only been working there for a week and a half. Today, I was on tills, which I usually love, but at the end of the day, I was called on tills. A woman in her maybe late sixties came up to my till and immediately made a point of telling me that she didn’t want a hole to be made in the sweater she was buying from the security tag. She said this in quite a harsh tone. My security tag remover wasn’t working so I had to ask a colleague – the customer giving me a dirty look.

Things got a bit more tense.

Then when I got the sweater back, I was about to fold it, and then she snatched it from me to inspect whether I had made a hole in the sweater sleeve. I do the payment thing as she checks it, and give her the receipt. She looks at me all annoyed and tells me off for not folding her sweater even though she had snatched it away from me. Then, she asks to talk to my manager as she said my service was terrible.

She realized what she signed up for.

My manager was walking by at the time and asked what the problem was, and the woman explains it in a way that sounds like it was my fault she wouldn’t let me fold it. I quietly told my manager what actually happened, and after all that, the woman didn’t even let me fold her sweater. I was pretty upset as I am quite sensitive and the remaining customers saw, and were quite nice with me due to the situation. My first rude customer, everybody.

This was just a level 1 opponent. But it’s sad how this is so normalized.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Like a rhinoceros.

Some advice.

More good advice.

Another reader shares their experience.

The jungle*

That lady was probably having a bad day.

This young Padawan has a lot to learn.

