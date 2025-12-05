Woman’s Cousins Are Upset That They Weren’t Invited To Her Mom’s Wedding, So She Blocked Them On Social Media

Imagine planning your mom’s wedding. If there were certain family members that she told you not to invite, would you respect that, or would you invite them anyway, because family?

In this story, one woman is in this situation and respects her mother’s wishes. The problem is that the family members who weren’t invited are really upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for blocking family members because they wanted me to apologize for MY MOTHER not inviting them to her wedding?? The headline is probably confusing, so let me break it down for you. This spring, my mom decided last minute that she wanted her wedding in our hometown at the start of summer, giving me about two months to plan. She and her now husband have been together for 18 years, both previously married, and wanted to finally celebrate their love in a small, stress-free way.

The guest list got even smaller.

They originally wanted about 30 guests, but because of the short notice, many couldn’t make it. They eventually settled on around 20 close family and friends who had genuinely supported them over the years. Here’s where things get complicated. My mom’s older sister, my aunt, has always disliked my stepdad. For years, she gossiped about him, called him arrogant and selfish, and even tried to turn me against my parents when I was younger.

This does not sound pleasant.

When we first moved countries, we lived with her family for a few years, and it was miserable. Her kids constantly bullied my sibling and me. Even after we moved out, they never made an effort to reach out or stay connected, though they always had something negative to say about us. When my stepdad’s children asked that my aunt’s family not be invited to the wedding, my mom agreed.

The wedding was lovely, but then the real drama started.

After years of drama, she wanted peace. I followed her wishes. The wedding turned out beautiful and calm, exactly what they wanted.

The next morning, one of my cousins, my aunt’s daughter, sent me a long message saying she was hurt about not being invited. She said she had used AI to help her write it because she couldn’t find the words herself. She claimed she and her sister were entitled to an invite because they were family and said I should have told them about the wedding. She also brought up her sister’s breast cancer diagnosis, which I thought was manipulative and unrelated.

She responded right away.

I probably should have waited to reply, but she sent that the day after my mom’s wedding. My friend even said, “The time she spent writing that message, she could have just said congratulations.” I told her that her sister’s illness should not have been used as part of the argument. That pain deserves its own space, and it was not fair to bring it up. The truth is, they were not invited because they have no relationship with my parents. They have had years to reach out and never did. I followed my mom’s wishes and do not owe anyone an apology for that. She responded that I lacked empathy and accountability.

She’s complaining to the wrong person.

I laughed because it was not even my decision. If she had an issue, she could have taken it up with my mom directly. I have spent years apologizing for things that were not my fault, and I am done. A few days later, I went on vacation with my partner and got engaged. It was an amazing trip, but when I came home, I received another message, this time from her sister, the one with cancer.

She was also upset.

She said she was hurt about not being invited and about what I had said to her sister. She added that she wanted to take a step back from the relationship but still loved me. That would have been fine, except she also said that she and her sister had “allowed” me to have a front-row seat in their lives, as if being in mine was not also a privilege. She sent the same message to my mom instead of saying congratulations.

She doesn’t want to deal with the drama.

I know she is going through a lot, but I could tell that message was not written from the heart. It felt like another attempt to guilt us while pretending to take the high road. I truly hope she recovers and finds peace, but I was done. I had just gotten engaged, and the drama completely ruined the mood. So I blocked them. Facebook, Instagram, phone, everything. If it was such a privilege to be in their lives, then they no longer have the privilege of being in mine.

She wonders if it was wrong to block them.

Call it petty if you want, but I have dealt with years of their disrespect and manipulation. I am tired of being their emotional punching bag. They have hurt me enough, and I am done giving them access to me. AITA for blocking them after everything that happened?

It’s her mom’s wedding. They need to complain to her mom if they’re going to complain to someone. She didn’t do anything wrong by blocking them to avoid the drama.

Nobody wants to deal with unnecessary family drama.

